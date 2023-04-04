1 dead in collision involving pedestrian in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – One person has died after an apparent collision in Downtown Sacramento early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is near the intersection of 8th and P streets.

Exactly what led up to the collision is unclear, but Sacramento Fire says one person has been declared deceased at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene, police say.

Sacramento police say P Street is closed between 7th and 10th streets due to the incident. Eighth Street between O and Q streets is also closed.

No other details have been released.