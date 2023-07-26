1 dead after SUV rolls over, struck by oncoming tractor on I-5 in Stanislaus County

PATTERSON — One person died and another was injured in a collision involving a tractor in Stanislaus County on Tuesday.

It happened shortly after noon on Interstate 5, just south of the town of Patterson.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Subaru SUV collided with a tractor in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Davis Road. The SUV was initially traveling in the southbound lanes when, for unknown reasons, the driver entered the grass median.

The SUV rolled over and entered the northbound lanes directly in the path of the oncoming tractor, investigators said.

The driver of the SUV — a 26-year-old woman from Arizona — died at the scene. The driver of the tractor was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.