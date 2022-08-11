1 dead after shooting outside Sherwood Mall in Stockton
STOCKTON – Officers are investigating a shooting outside the Sherwood Mall that left one person dead late Thursday morning.
A large law enforcement presence is outside the mall, near the Golden 1 Credit Union branch.
Stockton police confirmed that one person has died.
San Joaquin Delta College police say, while the scene is near campus, the school is safe.
Updates to follow.
