1 dead after shooting outside Sherwood Mall in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – Officers are investigating a shooting outside the Sherwood Mall that left one person dead late Thursday morning.

A large law enforcement presence is outside the mall, near the Golden 1 Credit Union branch.

Stockton police confirmed that one person has died. 

San Joaquin Delta College police say, while the scene is near campus, the school is safe.

Updates to follow. 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 12:03 PM

