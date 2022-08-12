1 dead after shooting in Stockton parking lot along West Lane

STOCKTON – A man has died after a shooting in a Stockton parking lot Thursday night.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 4900 block of West Lane just before 10 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

First responders found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the case.

No suspect or motive information has been released.

The shooting came hours after a 23-year-old was shot and killed outside the Sherwood Mall near the Golden 1 branch. Witnesses say two men had gotten into some sort of argument just before the shooting.