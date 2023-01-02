1 dead after shooting at Carmichael apartment complex

CARMICHAEL – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Carmichael over the weekend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the complex along the 2800 block of Westwood Lane to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man on the ground. He had a gunshot wound, deputies say, and had no pulse. Medics soon pronounced him dead.

The name of the man has not been released by authorities.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released at this point.