Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after shooting at Carmichael apartment complex

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento evening weather forecast: Jan. 1, 2023
Sacramento evening weather forecast: Jan. 1, 2023 02:29

CARMICHAEL – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Carmichael over the weekend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the complex along the 2800 block of Westwood Lane to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man on the ground. He had a gunshot wound, deputies say, and had no pulse. Medics soon pronounced him dead.

The name of the man has not been released by authorities.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators have taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released at this point. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.