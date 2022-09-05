Watch CBS News
1 dead after plane crash in Tuolumne County near Columbia Airport

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – One person has died after a small plane crash in Tuolumne County late Monday morning.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near the Columbia Airport and involved a Barnow Barry Vari EZE.

Exactly when the crash happened is unclear, but the sheriff's office says the crash scene was discovered near Airport and Parrotts Ferry roads a little after noon. 

Authorities say one person was on board the plane. That person has died, the sheriff's office says.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the crash will be investigated by the FAA. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 12:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

