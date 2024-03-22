1 dead after car crashes into driveway of home off Marconi Avenue in Arden Arcade

1 dead after crash off Marconi Avenue in Arden Arcade

1 dead after crash off Marconi Avenue in Arden Arcade

ARDEN ARCADE – One person was killed in an early morning crash off of a busy Arden Arcade-area street Friday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. along Marconi Avenue, near Marilona Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation, but a vehicle jumped a curb and crashed into the driveway of a home.

Witnesses say the car appeared to be speeding.

"It was going pretty fast because the car was airborne," Brett Culbert said.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died in the crash. The name of that person hasn't been released.

No other details about the crash have been released at this point in the investigation.

Marconi Avenue remains open.