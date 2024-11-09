Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 1, injured 3 in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — One person died and three others were injured in what authorities said was a hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova on Friday night.

Police said the suspect tried to flee the scene. He was arrested early Saturday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified him as 33-year-old Owen Cruz, who is also known as Ogan Gencer.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened just after 9:15 p.m. at Borderlands Drive and Douglas Road.

Among the four people were two minors and two adults. Initially, Metro Fire said the adult driver was in critical condition after first responders had to extricate the individual from a vehicle. The other three people were said to have minor injuries.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Metro Fire said the driver was declared dead at the scene. The other three people were taken to an area hospital.

Metro Fire said all four people were in the same vehicle but it appeared two vehicles were involved.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the collision was possibly the result of a hit-and-run.

