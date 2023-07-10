1 dead, 3 critically injured in collision in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A woman died and three others, including two children, were left in critical condition following a crash involving pedestrians in Sacramento, authorities said Sunday night.
The Sacramento Police Department said it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at Richards Boulevard and Jibboom Street.
The woman killed was pronounced dead at the scene and the other three have since been taken to area hospitals.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.