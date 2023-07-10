Watch CBS News
1 dead, 3 critically injured in collision in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A woman died and three others, including two children, were left in critical condition following a crash involving pedestrians in Sacramento, authorities said Sunday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at Richards Boulevard and Jibboom Street.

The woman killed was pronounced dead at the scene and the other three have since been taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

