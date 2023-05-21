1 dead, 2 injured in Salinas apartment complex shooting

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:50

SALINAS -- One person was dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting at an apartment complex in Salinas' Alisal neighborhood Saturday morning.

Two men, ages 20 and 21, were shot multiple times with what appeared to be automatic gunfire in the driveway of the complex at 824 Garner Ave. about 10:15 a.m., police said.

The third victim, a 40-year-old mother, was struck by a stray round that entered her apartment while she was making breakfast for her children.

The 21-year-old man died at a local trauma center. His identity has not been released,

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Pete Gomez at (831) 758-7162 or pedrog@ci.salinas.ca.us., or the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at (831) 775-4222.

