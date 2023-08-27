Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured in Arcade Boulevard shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a Saturday night shooting on Arcade Boulevard in Sacramento, police said Sunday.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. along Arcade Boulevard. Responding officers located a man with at least one gunshot wound. That man died at the scene, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Another man and a child were later found at local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Both of their injuries were not life-threatening.

Sacramento police say the investigation is ongoing and there are no details available about a suspect.

