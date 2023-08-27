1 dead, 2 injured in Arcade Boulevard shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a Saturday night shooting on Arcade Boulevard in Sacramento, police said Sunday.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. along Arcade Boulevard. Responding officers located a man with at least one gunshot wound. That man died at the scene, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Another man and a child were later found at local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Both of their injuries were not life-threatening.
Sacramento police say the investigation is ongoing and there are no details available about a suspect.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.