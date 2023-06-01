1 dead and 1 injured after being shot inside an apartment in Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO -- One man is dead and another injured in an early morning shooting, said authorities.

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning, just before 6 a.m., in the 7400 block of Stockton Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson from Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, both men knew each other and they shot each other after getting into an argument inside an apartment.

One of the victims was hit in the chest and eventually succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The other victim was hit in the neck and is now stable.