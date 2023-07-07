1 dead, 1 injured following a crash on Highway 99

MODESTO -- A fatal car crash on Highway 99 resulted in one person dead and another injured, said authorities.

The accident occurred Thursday night, just after 11:30 p.m., on southbound Highway 99, south of Pelandale Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, three cars were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 27-year-old man from Paso Robles, was in a Toyota sedan going southbound in the #3 lane. He made an unsafe lane change into the #4 lane, where there was a Volvo SUV.

The driver of the Volvo, 60-year-old Florinda De Laureano, lost control of her car and it went off the freeway before stopping. She was sent to Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries.

Robles tried to leave the crash scene and continued driving, but his car became disabled about a half mile away. He then exited the car and went on foot as he attempted to get other drivers to stop for him.

He walked onto lane #3 and was hit by a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently undetermined if the victim was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash.