1 person dead and 1 injured after fiery crash in Modesto

MODESTO -- One person is dead following a car crash that resulted in the car being fully engulfed in fire, said California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred early Friday morning at approximately 1:15 a.m. at the L Street off-ramp from southbound Highway 99.

Upon arrival, the investigating unit found a Toyota sedan with major rollover and fire damage. The car was on its right side and resting against a tree. The Modesto Fire Department crew attempted to put out the fire in an attempt to rescue the person who was pinned inside the car.

Preliminary investigation showed that the driver lost control while trying to exit the L Street off-ramp. The car continued on the off-ramp and struck a tree on the left shoulder.

After coming to a rest on the passenger side, the car then caught fire.

One of the occupants managed to exit the car with moderate to major injuries. The other occupant, however, was trapped inside and eventually succumbed to the fire. The survivor was sent to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto to be treated for his injuries.

It seems that neither occupant was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is still undetermined as to whether alcohol or drugs are a factor in this crash.

The crash is still currently under investigation.