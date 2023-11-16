Watch CBS News
Man dies after shooting that left another man hurt in Sacramento

By Brandon Downs, Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO - One man has now died in a Sacramento shooting that left two people hurt last week.

At about 7:10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5600 block of Wilkinson Street in southeast Sacramento. 

Officers said they found the two victims with at least one gunshot wound. Both were taken to the hospital, with one stable and the other in critical condition.

On Monday, Sacramento police announced that one of those victims had died from their injuries. The incident is now under investigation as a homicide. 

The name of the man who died has not yet been released. 

Police have not yet released any suspect information. 

Brandon Downs

First published on November 16, 2023 / 7:57 PM PST

