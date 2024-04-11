1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Tuolumne County home; suspect in custody

LONG BARN – A homicide investigation is underway in the Tuolumne County community of Long Barn after a shooting late Wednesday night.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Long Barn Road, near Circle Drive, just after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting at a home.

As deputies were on their way, the sheriff's office says more gunshots were heard.

Once at the scene, deputies ordered people out of the home and took a suspect into custody.

Deputies then went into the home and found a man who had been shot. That man was soon pronounced dead, the sheriff's office says.

A second person who was shot had to be taken by air ambulance to the hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and exactly what led up to the shooting. The name of the suspect taken into custody has not been released.