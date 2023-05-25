Watch CBS News
1 in critical condition and 4 injured in a traffic crash in Arden Arcade

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- One person is fighting for their life after a crash involving several cars in Arden Arcade, said Sacramento Metro Fire. 

The crash occurred Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Fair Oaks Boulevard and Munroe Street. 

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, four other people sustained minor to moderate injuries. 

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 5:43 AM

