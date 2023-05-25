1 in critical condition and 4 injured in a traffic crash in Arden Arcade

SACRAMENTO -- One person is fighting for their life after a crash involving several cars in Arden Arcade, said Sacramento Metro Fire.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Fair Oaks Boulevard and Munroe Street.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, four other people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.