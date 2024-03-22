1 arrested after fight leads to shooting in Davis

DAVIS – A quiet Davis neighborhood was rocked by a shooting early Friday morning.

Davis police say, around 12:30 a.m., they started getting 911 calls reporting a shooting along the 2400 block of Moore Boulevard in the Wildhorse neighborhood.

Officers believe a group of people who knew each other were involved.

It appears that an argument had taken place and, as some people drove away, someone started shooting at the vehicle.

Police have not been able to find the people who were shot at, so it's unclear at this point in the investigation if anyone was hurt by the shooting.

The person suspected of opening fire was identified by police as 40-year-old Davis resident Lovell Jones. He was arrested at the scene – and a gun was also recovered.

Jones is facing charges of discharging a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle.

Davis police noted that they don't believe there's a current threat to public safety.