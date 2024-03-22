Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrested after fight leads to shooting in Davis

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

DAVIS – A quiet Davis neighborhood was rocked by a shooting early Friday morning.

Davis police say, around 12:30 a.m., they started getting 911 calls reporting a shooting along the 2400 block of Moore Boulevard in the Wildhorse neighborhood.

Officers believe a group of people who knew each other were involved.

It appears that an argument had taken place and, as some people drove away, someone started shooting at the vehicle.

Police have not been able to find the people who were shot at, so it's unclear at this point in the investigation if anyone was hurt by the shooting.

The person suspected of opening fire was identified by police as 40-year-old Davis resident Lovell Jones. He was arrested at the scene – and a gun was also recovered.

Jones is facing charges of discharging a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle.

Davis police noted that they don't believe there's a current threat to public safety. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 2:17 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.