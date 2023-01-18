1 arrest made in robberies near McClatchy High; detectives still looking for other suspects

SACRAMENTO – Detectives have arrested one suspect in connection to the robberies that happened near McClatchy High School late last year.

The Sacramento Police Department says they've been investigating two separate robberies that happened during broad daylight near campus in October and December. The incidents happened shortly after dismissal and students were the targets.

On Wednesday, detectives announced that they had identified one suspect as 18-year-old Keavie Letoria Young Jr. A stolen, concealed and loaded gun was found on him, detectives say.

Young Jr. is facing robbery and firearm-related charges, police say.

Detectives say they are still following up on leads to identify other suspects linked to the robberies.