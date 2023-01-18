Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrest made in robberies near McClatchy High; detectives still looking for other suspects

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 1/18/23
Morning Headlines - 1/18/23 01:12

SACRAMENTO – Detectives have arrested one suspect in connection to the robberies that happened near McClatchy High School late last year.

The Sacramento Police Department says they've been investigating two separate robberies that happened during broad daylight near campus in October and December. The incidents happened shortly after dismissal and students were the targets.

On Wednesday, detectives announced that they had identified one suspect as 18-year-old Keavie Letoria Young Jr. A stolen, concealed and loaded gun was found on him, detectives say.

Young Jr. is facing robbery and firearm-related charges, police say.

Detectives say they are still following up on leads to identify other suspects linked to the robberies. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 2:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.