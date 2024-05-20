Trump trial live updates as Michael Cohen wraps up testimony

Trump trial live updates as Michael Cohen wraps up testimonyget the free app
Michael Cohen, the prosecution's final witness in Donald Trump's criminal trial, is back on the stand Monday for a fourth day of testimony, the last appearance he is expected to make.
Cohen is the final witness for the prosecution. Before he took the stand, Justice Juan Merchan said the trial will continue into next week, telling attorneys from both sides to prepare to begin closing arguments next Tuesday, after Memorial Day.
Cohen is the only person who has testified that Trump had personal knowledge of an alleged scheme to falsify business records to cover up reimbursements for a pre-election "hush money" payment to an adult film star in 2016.
Last week, he faced seven hours of withering cross-examination depicting him as a frequent liar who is obsessed with Trump and determined to make money off the cases against him. Todd Blanche, Trump's lead attorney, played clips for the jury of Cohen talking about Trump last year on his podcast.
"I truly f--king hope that this man ends up in prison," Cohen was heard saying. "You better believe I want this man to go down and rot inside for what he did to my family."
Cohen has admitted to lying under oath about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2018 stemming from the deal, including bank fraud and campaign finance violations.
Prosecutors allege 34 business records were falsified to cover up that payment, and have shown the jury the invoices, vouchers and checks that correspond to each felony charge Trump faces. The former president has pleaded not guilty.
Cohen's work for Trump family comes into focus
Trump's lawyer has been asking Cohen about the work he did for Trump and members of his family when he worked for the former president. Cohen testified that helping Trump's family members with an "array of legal issues" had always been a part of his job.
Specifically, Cohen admitted that he looked at an agreement from Madame Tussauds for first lady Melania Trump. He also said he helped Trump's daughter, Tiffany, with a potential extortion attempt that involved photos.
"Do you recall her communicating with you about concerns about someone trying to blackmail her?" Blanche asked about Tiffany.
"Yes, sir," Cohen answered.
Cohen admits stealing $30,000 that was meant to pay tech firm
In 2014 and 2015, Cohen hired a small tech firm known as RedFinch to rig online polls to show Trump in a more favorable light. RedFinch was supposed to receive $50,000 for that and other work.
Instead, Cohen testified that he met with the owner of RedFinch and paid him $20,000 in cash in a small brown paper bag. (Previous reports have put the figure at between $12,000 and $13,000. Cohen said he didn't remember if it was exactly $20,000.)
In early 2017, when Cohen invoiced the Trump Organization for what he says was reimbursement for the Stormy Daniels payment, he included $50,000 for "tech services," a reference to the money the company owed RedFinch. The amount was doubled to cover taxes and paid out in the year's worth of checks Cohen would receive.
Cohen never paid RedFinch the difference.
"So you stole from the Trump Organization, right?" Blanche asked Cohen on the stand.
"Yes, sir," Cohen admitted, saying he told multiple prosecutors the story.
"Have you ever had to plead guilty to larceny?" Blanche asked.
"No, sir," Cohen replied.
"Have you ever had to pay back the Trump Organization the money that you stole from them?"
"No, sir."
Cohen fields questions about preparing for testimony
Blanche, Trump's attorney, began by asking Cohen about his contacts with reporters, prosecutors and others regarding his trial testimony and an earlier appearance before Congress.
Blanche asked Cohen if he had spoken to any reporters about what happened in court last week. Cohen said he didn't: "I spoke to reporters to say hello, how I'm doing, but I didn't speak about what happened last week."
Trump's attorney then asked how many times Cohen has met with prosecutors in the case. Cohen acknowledged it was "probably closer to 20," with some meetings lasting more than two hours. The last time he met with them was about 10 days ago, he said.
Cohen said some of the questions prosecutors asked him on the stand had come up in their preparation sessions, but noted that "there were many questions I had not heard before."
Blanche also asked him whether he had met with Dan Goldman about his congressional testimony in 2019, where Cohen has admitted he lied. Goldman, now a member of Congress, was previously the head of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee and a key member of the legal team for House Democrats when they pursued Trump's first impeachment. Cohen said he met with him twice about his testimony before the House Oversight Committee.
Cohen called back to the stand
Cohen has been called back to the stand for his fourth day of testimony. On Thursday, Trump attorney Todd Blanche said he had about an hour's worth of additional questions planned for Cohen.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said she might need about the same amount of time for questions on redirect.
After Cohen is dismissed, the prosecution will rest.
Judge skeptical of allowing email about Cohen's meeting with attorney
Prosecutors said Todd Blanche, Trump's lead attorney, advised them that he would seek to admit into evidence an email regarding a meeting between Cohen and Bob Costello, an attorney who met with Cohen in 2018 about possibly representing him. Cohen testified that he didn't trust Costello, and thought he was trying to establish a "back channel" to Trump and Rudy Giuliani.
Costello's law partner wrote to Cohen and referenced the meeting, saying they were "very pleased with the discussion." Blanche said the email was a "direct impeachment to what Mr. Cohen testified."
Prosecutors said it was hearsay and shouldn't be admitted, noting that Cohen never replied to the email. Merchan seemed to agree.
"At this point, at this moment, I'm not going to allow it in," the judge said. "It doesn't express the opinion of Mr. Cohen, I don't think you can impeach him on this."
Judge says trial will go into next week
Kicking off the day, Merchan said a number of outstanding issues means the trial will continue next week. He had said earlier that both sides might be able to begin presenting their summations, or closing arguments, as early as tomorrow.
"It's become apparent that we'll not be able to sum up tomorrow," he said. Instead, the parties should be prepared to begin summations next Tuesday. The court is off on Friday and Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
Merchan has said he didn't want a lengthy break between summations and jury deliberations.
"It was either have a long break now, or have a long break then, and unfortunately, the calendar is what it is," he said Monday.
Attorneys for both sides then began arguing over the admissibility of evidence that Trump's team wants to introduce.
Early start to first day of week six
Trump trial proceedings typically kick off at 9:30 a.m., but the judge ordered an 8:45 gavel for Monday.
Two sides will be arguing over objections related to possible upcoming exhibits, and the judge, Juan Merchan, has elected to hear the debate before the jury arrives. The idea is to both not waste the jury's time, and also to keep things moving toward closing arguments.