Election Day 2022: California polls close as key races take shape

Election night is here! Follow us for the latest developments.

 

Election Results

The polls are now closed. Check out our election results page for the latest returns.

Alex Padilla keeps Senate seat

Alex Padilla was elected Tuesday to his first full term as U.S. senator for California, solidifying his position as one of the country's top elected Latinos and a leading Democratic voice in Congress for more expansive immigration laws, AP projects.

Gubernatorial race

Newsom was an overwhelming favorite to win a second term leading the nation's most populous state, a platform that could propel him to a presidential run. 

What to expect now that polls are closed this Election Day 2022

Maxwell Frost projected to become first Democratic member of Gen Z elected to Congress

Capitol Hill is about to welcome a whole new generation. Maxwell Frost has won Florida's 10th Congressional District race, CBS News projected Tuesday, making him the first Democratic member of Gen Z, and the first Afro-Cubano, to head to Congress. 

Voter information

Polls are now open. If you still need to find your polling place or want Information on the local races on the ballot, click here.  

