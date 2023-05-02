First Alert Weather: Sierra to see more snow as rain returns to valley

First Alert Weather: Sierra to see more snow as rain returns to valleyget the free app
After a short stretch of summer-like weather, a spring storm is set to bring inches of snow to the Sierra and rain across the valley Tuesday.
Monday evening weather forecast
Snow and rain begin in NorCal
After a short stretch of summer-like weather, snow has begun falling over parts of the Sierra and rain has begun falling in parts of Northern California late Monday night.
This is expected to build through the overnight hours while being on and off through Tuesday morning. Come the afternoon, heavier and steadier snowfall is expected in the Sierra, which will be the area impacted the most by the storm. Chain controls are possible during this time.
You can check road conditions and restrictions here as the storm progresses.
Thunderstorms are also possible during the evening hours.