First Alert Weather: Powerful storms moving across Northern California

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Strong storms are moving across the Sacramento area that are capable of producing strong winds and small hail.

 

Storm activity is tapering off in our region. Visit our weather section for current conditions on your street. 

Strong wind leads to deaths in Sonoma & Santa Clara counties

There are reports of falling glass in San Francisco from a high rise, a partial roof blown off a home in Alameda county, and widespread tree damage in Santa Cruz County. Unfortunately, two fatalities were reported (Sonoma/Santa Clara) after trees fell on vehicles.  

Spotty storms dropped hail and rain in the Sacramento area.

A CBS13 viewer sent us this video of strong rain and hail. What are you seeing in your area? Share it with us here.

