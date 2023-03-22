First Alert Weather: Powerful storms moving across Northern California

First Alert Weather: Powerful storms moving across Northern Californiaget the free app
Strong storms are moving across the Sacramento area that are capable of producing strong winds and small hail.
Tuesday evening forecast
Storm activity is tapering off in our region. Visit our weather section for current conditions on your street.
Strong wind leads to deaths in Sonoma & Santa Clara counties
There are reports of falling glass in San Francisco from a high rise, a partial roof blown off a home in Alameda county, and widespread tree damage in Santa Cruz County. Unfortunately, two fatalities were reported (Sonoma/Santa Clara) after trees fell on vehicles.
Hail in West Sacramento
Spotty storms dropped hail and rain in the Sacramento area.
Rain and Hail in Modesto
A CBS13 viewer sent us this video of strong rain and hail.