Crews battling new wildfire near Colfax; some evacuation orders issued
A new wildfire in rural Placer County near Gladycon Road and Highway 174 near Colfax has prompted some evacuation orders.
Forward progress stopped
Cal Fire reports that crews have stopped the foward progress of the wildfire at about 7-10 acres.
No update on evaucation orders, including if they've been lifted, has been given yet.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
Evacuation order issued
About 6-7 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire NEU reports.
One zone in the immediate area has been given a mandatory evacuation order. The Placer County Sheriff's Office is urging people to check this map for more detailed information on evacuation zones.