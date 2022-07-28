Watch CBS News

Crews battling new wildfire near Colfax; some evacuation orders issued

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

A new wildfire in rural Placer County near Gladycon Road and Highway 174 near Colfax has prompted some evacuation orders. 

 

Forward progress stopped

Cal Fire reports that crews have stopped the foward progress of the wildfire at about 7-10 acres. 

No update on evaucation orders, including if they've been lifted, has been given yet. 

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

Evacuation order issued

A new wildfire in rural Placer County has prompted some evacuation orders. 

The fire is burning near Gladycon Road and Highway 174 in the Colfax area. 

About 6-7 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire NEU reports. 

One zone in the immediate area has been given a mandatory evacuation order. The Placer County Sheriff's Office is urging people to check this map for more detailed information on evacuation zones. 

UPDATE: [2:07 p.m]: An evacuation warning has been issued for Drynan Lane. [1:50 p.m]: Evacuation orders have been...

Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 28, 2022
