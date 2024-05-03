Law enforcement agencies often trade their used weapons to a gun dealer for credit toward their next purchase, similar to how cell phone companies offer discounts on new phones in exchange for previous models.

William Brooks, a board member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said resales are essential for many departments to afford weapons upgrades. "Decisions about trading in old police service weapons should be left to individual communities and their police chiefs," he said. "We believe that, should a community decide to destroy old weapons when new ones are purchased, they should commit just as fervently to fully funding new firearm purchases when their police chiefs call for them."

Once sold by a department, weapons enter a secondary market where they can be resold to members of the public or other dealers. By the time they turn up at crime scenes, the guns may have been stolen, traded, or resold multiple times with little documentation. They sometimes still have the department's name stamped on the side.

Michael Sierra-Arévalo, a sociologist at the University of Texas at Austin and author of "The Danger Imperative: Violence, Death, and the Soul of Policing," said trade-ins allow police to avoid public scrutiny, as they can purchase new guns without having to obtain budgetary approval from city leaders.

"There are certainly other mechanisms to acquire weapons. You can get a line item in the budget with the city, but that could come with all kinds of political hurdles to jump through," Sierra-Arévalo said. "So I'm not surprised that when someone shows up and says they can help the police skip all of that, the police go with that."

The Baltimore Police Department weathered public criticism in 2008 after one of its traded-in service weapons was used to murder two children as they walked home from a slumber party in Oklahoma.

At a news conference in April, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said officers are given the opportunity to purchase their duty weapons for personal use before the guns are traded in for credit. If an officer buys a gun and wants to resell it later on, they must first offer it back to the department.

"We know that there are some issues around the country," Scott said. "For BPD, we're extremely diligent about what happens when we have weapons retire."

The police department for Baltimore County -- which is separate from the Baltimore city police department -- takes a different approach. In 2013, it traded in its old guns to a firearms dealer, but under the terms of the agreement, key parts of the guns were destroyed, a spokesperson said.

"I felt throughout my entire career that police departments should not be in the business of putting more guns back out into our society," said James Johnson, who served as Baltimore County police chief from 2007 to 2017.

In 2023, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a requirement that the Sheriff's Department destroy firearms it no longer needed. Board Supervisor Janice Hahn said she hopes the decision can serve as a model for the rest of the country. "Those of us at the local level should do what we can to keep guns out of the hands of criminals," she said. "We all can wait all day long for Congress to pass common sense gun violence prevention laws."

Some police departments argued that because they were reselling to gun stores and other federally licensed gun dealers, they were not technically purveying firearms directly to members of the public.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department, Buddy Calzada, said it would be "inaccurate" to report that the agency resells guns to the public.

He then went on to explain how the department resells guns: "In rare cases, the department has traded small quantities of firearms back to the dealer the department purchased them from and received credit for newer weapons," Calazada wrote. "It is important to note, any guns sold by a dealer are sold only to qualified buyers who have passed the Federal background checks."

Internal records show that the department resold more than 1,000 guns to two dealers in the past 10 years. The department declined an interview request.

Appealing to gun buyers

Using sales records obtained by CBS News from dozens of police departments, reporters identified nearly 50 gun dealers whose business includes buying and reselling retired police weapons. Many are self-styled police-supply companies that also sell flashlights, handcuffs, and other tools of the law enforcement trade.

Police-supply companies that buy and sell firearms have to hold a federal gun dealer's license, which allows them to sell guns to members of the public. The license opens them up to inspections by the ATF, but internal records show that the agency has long been toothless and conciliatory, mostly issuing warnings instead of serious punishment when its inspectors find dealers breaking the law.

To encourage better practices among suppliers competing for lucrative public contracts, some California cities have passed measures to prevent local law enforcement from doing business with gun dealers that have been cited for serious violations during inspections. But in most of the country, there is no requirement for law enforcement to consider a dealer's compliance history when awarding contracts.

Lindsay Nichols, policy director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, said police had a moral and ethical responsibility to do business only with gun dealers that follow best practices. "There are plenty of conditions that an agency could put on a gun store as a condition of receiving their weapons," she said. "There are lots of gun stores out there. You don't have to sell to any one particular business."

ATF inspection records show that one of the most prolific buyers of used police guns has a long history of violating federal regulations.

LC Action Police Supply, based in San Jose, California, bought more than 3,000 guns from 11 different law enforcement agencies between 2005 and 2023, including the gun involved in Cameron Brown's homicide, according to records obtained by CBS News.

Over that same period, the ATF cited LC Action for 30 violations of federal firearms laws, including failing to conduct background checks and report suspicious gun sales, records show. One ATF inspector pushed for revoking LC Action's license to sell guns after the company was cited for six violations in 2005, but the recommendation was overruled by agency higher-ups.

The ATF inspected LC Action four more times between 2009 and 2019, uncovering many of the same violations. The agency allowed the company to keep its license to sell firearms.

LC Action did not respond to multiple requests for comment via phone and email. When a reporter and a photographer from CBS News Los Angeles visited the company's retail store and asked to speak with a representative, they were told to leave.

An ATF spokesperson said the agency does not comment on specific cases, but that, as a general matter, the outcome of any licensing action involving a gun dealer is dependent on the underlying facts and circumstances. The spokesperson added that the ATF's policies and procedures were designed to maximize public safety by ensuring federal law is fairly and consistently administered.

In 2021, the Biden administration ordered the ATF to implement a zero tolerance policy on lawbreaking gun dealers, a step that has led to an increase in license revocations.

Used police guns are popular among gun buyers because they're relatively inexpensive and often in good condition. They also typically have high ammunition capacities and are designed to hold large-to medium-caliber rounds.

Firearms instructor Larry Brown Jr. uses his gun during target practice at South River Gun Club Inc. in Covington, Georgia, Sunday, May 5, 2024. Alyssa Pointer for The Trace

Larry Brown Jr., a firearms instructor and the president of the Bass Reeves Gun Club in Atlanta, said he bought a used police gun because it was already equipped with glow-in-the-dark sights and a special trigger that made it easier to shoot, saving him money on upgrades.

"The price is on point," Brown said. "Police trade-ins are typically better equipped, and better souped-up, than what I would buy new. That's what made me buy the one I have."

The demand for decommissioned police weapons has created a thriving market, with gun dealers snapping them up en masse.

"Every now and then, I'll get a call from my reps saying, 'Hey, we got a bunch of police Glock 22 trade-ins for a great price. They're all in good shape if you're interested,'" said Mark Major, the owner of 2-Swords Tactical & Defense, a gun dealer in Lithonia, Georgia. "Usually police trade-ins are kept up by the armorer in the department. They do have some scratches and rubs on them from being in a holster, but they work."

Online forums and blogs promoting the benefits of used police guns are common, and there are dozens of YouTube videos featuring gun dealers and enthusiasts showing off large shipments of the weapons to entice potential buyers.

In a video posted in April 2024 by AimSurplus, a gun dealer in Monroe, Ohio, one of the store's employees shows off a rolling cart piled high with assault weapons, as well as several boxes of pistols and shotguns -- all former police guns to be resold on its website.

"You guys love our police trade-ins," the employee says. "And why shouldn't you? They're awesome. We just got a whole truckload in."