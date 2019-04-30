Worst movie sequels since 2000, ranked

The "Independence Day" sequel — sans Will Smith — is "even more silly, and much less fun," per the San Francisco Chronicle.
41 (tie). "Transformers: Age of Extinction" (Metascore: 32)
The fourth Transformers film — and Mark Wahlberg's debut in the series — is "an endless barrage of nonsense and noise," according to Entertainment Weekly.
41 (tie). "The Hills Have Eyes II" (Metascore: 32)
The "Hills Have Eyes" sequel is "as witless and simpleminded as the irradiated humanoids that serve as the franchise's bad guys," according to the Austin Chronicle.
41 (tie). "Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" (Metascore: 32)
Tim Allen's third Santa Clause film — and the "The Santa Clause 2" sequel — is "all really a big waste," says L.A. Weekly.
41 (tie). "Ride Along 2" (Metascore: 32)
The New York Post says to call the "Ride Along" sequel "rubbish is unfair to rubbish, which at some point had a purpose."
41 (tie). "Sinister 2" (Metascore: 32)
"Not a moment of 'Sinister 2' is convincing or frightening," says The A.V. Club.
39 (tie). "Texas Chainsaw 3D" (Metascore: 31)
The seventh film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series — and the "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" sequel — is a "clunky, lumbering sequel that, like its masked protagonist, has no redeeming features," according to Empire.
39 (tie). "Fifty Shades Freed" (Metascore: 31)
The third and final entry in the Fifty Shades franchise "rarely delivers the goods while trying hard to give fans what they came for," says The Hollywood Reporter.
35 (tie). "Daddy's Home 2" (Metascore: 30
Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg reprise their roles in a "Daddy's Home" sequel that is "a colossal waste of time and the moviegoer's dollars," per the Seattle Times.
35 (tie). "Saw VI" (Metascore: 30)
The "Saw V" sequel is "the thinnest, draggiest and most tediously preachy of the Saw films," says Entertainment Weekly.
35 (tie). "Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension" (Metascore: 30)
The sixth and final entry in the Paranormal Activity franchise "feels like the last wheeze of a played-out series," says The Wrap.
35 (tie). "The Hangover Part III" (Metascore: 30)
"The Hangover Part II" sequel is "not just bad, but weirdly, fascinatingly bad," writes The Globe and Mail.
33 (tie). "Scary Movie 2" (Metascore: 29)
The "Scary Movie" sequel "isn't scary, funny-scary, or even just plain funny," per New York Magazine.
33 (tie). "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" (Metascore: 29)
This "Hot Tube Time Machine" sequel is a "meandering mishmash of tasteless jokes," according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
31 (tie). "London Has Fallen" (Metascore: 28)
Gerard Butler returns in this sequel to "Olympus Has Fallen." RogerEbert.com calls it "a horrible and wildly unnecessary follow-up that might actually be worse than its predecessor."
31 (tie). "A Good Day to Die Hard" (Metascore: 28)
The fifth film in the Die Hard franchise — and the "Live Free or Die Hard" sequel — is "the lamest and most vacant of the quintet," according to Time.
28 (tie). "Transformers: The Last Knight" (Metascore: 28)
Rolling Stone says the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" sequel is "all kinds of awful. It's also the worst of the series to date, which is saying something."
28 (tie). "Little Fockers" (Metascore: 27)
The "Meet the Fockers" sequel is "a comedy abomination, tasteless and useless to a stunning degree," writes the Tampa Bay Times.
28 (tie). "Sex and the City 2" (Metascore: 28)
Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda reunite for the "Sex and the City" sequel that "hits a new low of idiocy and crassness," according to Movieline.
26 (tie). "Taken 3" (Metascore: 26)
Liam Neeson's third film in this franchise is an "action movie no one was clamoring for and no one will enjoy," according to the New York Daily News.
26 (tie). "Basic Instinct 2" (Metascore: 26)
The "Basic Instinct" sequel, released 14 years after the original, is "a disaster of the highest or perhaps lowest order," says the New York Times.
22 (tie). "Piranha 3DD" (Metascore: 24)
"Piranha 3D," this film's predecessor, "was ridiculous, gory and fun, everything 'Piranha 3DD' is not," says Movieline.
22 (tie). "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked" (Metascore: 24)
The "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel" sequel is "every bit as frantic, frenetic, groan-inducing and all around grating as its two predecessors," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
22 (tie). "Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day" (Metascore: 24)
The "Boondock Saints" sequel "isn't for everyone, obviously; it might not be for anyone, come to think of it," quips the Austin Chronicle.
22 (tie). "The Whole Ten Yards" (Metascore: 24)
The "Whole Nine Yards" sequel is "disastrously unfunny," per the Los Angeles Times.
20 (tie). "Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo" (Metascore: 23)
The "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" sequel is "an unimaginative, mean-spirited gross-out that forgot to bring the funny," says Village Voice.