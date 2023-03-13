World News Roundup's 85th anniversary
The very first broadcast of "World News Roundup," on March 13, 1938, was hosted by legendary CBS newsman Robert Trout and featured the radio debut of Edward R. Murrow. The program would go on to revolutionize radio reporting and this year celebrates its 85th year on air.
This early file photo shows the Roundup's original anchor, Robert Trout.
To mark the anniversary of the nation's longest-running news broadcast, CBS News Audio is launching the new "CBS News Roundup" podcast, which combines broadcasts of "Weekend Roundup," "World News Roundup" early and late editions and "Kaleidoscope" into one. The network is also releasing a remastered 1938 debut broadcast.
Trout and Townsend
A file photo of a print advertisement with two Roundup anchors, Robert Trout and Dallas Townsend.
Edward R. Murrow
Edward R. Murrow in London, England, May 1940.
Robert Trout
Radio news pioneer Robert Trout is shown in this July 30, 1964, photo. Trout whose stamina and skill at ad-libbing informed listeners for seven decades for CBS and NPR, died Nov. 14, 2000. He was 91.
Robert Trout
Undated publicity photo of original Roundup anchor Robert Trout.
Howard K. Smith
American broadcast journalist Howard K. Smith sits behind a CBS radio microphone in the 1940s. Smith, who worked as a newscaster from World War II as one of "Murrow's Boys" at CBS to co-anchor and analyst for ABC died at the age of 87, February 15, 2002 at his home in Bethesda, MD.
Dallas Townsend
A file photo of longtime "World News Roundup" anchor Dallas Townsend.
V-E Day, May 18, 1945
Original Roundup anchor Robert Trout on V-E Day, May 18, 1945.
United Nations meeting, April 1946
Robert Trout holds a CBS microphone at a League of Nations/United Nations meeting in San Francisco, April 1946. Accompanying him, from lower left. H.V. Kaltenborn, Chet Huntley, Eric Severeid and an unidentified person.
End of World War II
CBS radio newsmen broadcast from Times Square in New York City as the crowd reacts to news of the Japanese surrender that brought an end to World War II, Aug. 14, 1945.
Eisenhower's inauguration
Edward R. Murrow in front of the White House on Dwight D. Eisenhower's Presidential Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 1953.
Trout visits CBS Radio News, 1999
The original Roundup anchor, Robert Trout, on his final visit to CBS Radio News before his death, December 1999. He died less than a year later at the age of 91.
From left: Then CBS Radio News general manager Mike Freedman, World News Roundup producer Paul Farry, CBS Radio News executive producer Charlie Kaye, Dan Rather and retired Correspondent and "Murrow Boy" Richard C. Hottelet.