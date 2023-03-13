World News Roundup's 85th anniversary

CBS

The very first broadcast of "World News Roundup," on March 13, 1938, was hosted by legendary CBS newsman Robert Trout and featured the radio debut of Edward R. Murrow. The program would go on to revolutionize radio reporting and this year celebrates its 85th year on air.

This early file photo shows the Roundup's original anchor, Robert Trout.

To mark the anniversary of the nation's longest-running news broadcast, CBS News Audio is launching the new "CBS News Roundup" podcast, which combines broadcasts of "Weekend Roundup," "World News Roundup" early and late editions and "Kaleidoscope" into one. The network is also releasing a remastered 1938 debut broadcast.