Women of Rwanda rebuilding after genocide

    • Musabyimana Marie Gaudence

      Musabyimana Marie Gaudence is a survivor of the Rwandan genocide.

      Credit: CBS News/Luisa Garcia

    • Taking classes

      Musabyimana Marie Gaudence takes an entrepreneurial class.

      Credit: CBS News/Luisa Garcia

    • Helping others

      Musabyimana Marie Gaudence teaches women in her village how to make and sell handcrafts.

      Credit: CBS News/Luisa Garcia

    • Dr. Gerardine Mukeshimana

      Dr. Gerardine Mukeshimana is Rwanda's Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources. She encourages women to work together in cooperatives.

      Credit: CBS News/Luisa Garcia

    • Farming cooperative

      Members of a women's farming cooperative at the Urugo Women's Opportunity Center in Rwanda.

      Credit: CBS News/Luisa Garcia

    • Women farmers

      Members of a women's farming cooperative funded by the non-profit Humanity Unified.

      Credit: CBS News/Luisa Garcia

    • Teaching new skills

      The non-profit Humanity Unified teaches entrepreneurship skills to female farmers in Rwanda.

      Credit: CBS News/Luisa Garcia

    • Weaving baskets

      Women weaving baskets at the Urugo Women's Opportunity Center in Rwanda.

      Credit: CBS News/Luisa Garcia

    • Women's Opportunity Center

      At the Urugo Women's Opportunity Center.

      Credit: CBS News/Luisa Garcia