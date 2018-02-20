Winter Olympics wipeouts

-
Aerial mishap
Olivier Rochon of Canada crashes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials final during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on February 18, 2018.
Credit: Clive Mason / Getty Images
Hitting the ice
Viktor Knoch of Hungary crashes out during the men's short track speed skating 500m heats at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Halfpipe ski crash
France's Marie Martinod falls during the women's ski halfpipe final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19, 2018.
Credit: Loic Venance / AFP/Getty Images
Skating slip-up
USA's Nathan Chen touches the ice during the men's figure skating short program competition at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 16, 2018.
Credit: Mladen Antonov / AFP/Getty Images
Alpine tumble
Harry Laidlaw of Australia crashes during the Alpine skiing men's giant slalom at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 18, 2018.
Credit: Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Duo goes down
USA's Madison Chock and Evan Bates locked skates and fell during the free dance figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 20, 2018. The pair, who had been considered medal contenders, finished ninth.
Credit: Roberto Schmidt / AFP/Getty Images
Medal hopes crash
Sad ending
USA's Madison Chock sheds tears as she embraces skating partner Evan Bates after their flawed performance.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson / REUTERS
Sideways skis
Argentina's Sebastiano Gastaldi falls while competing in the men's giant slalom at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 18, 2018.
Credit: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP/Getty Images
Short track crash
Yara Anna Seidel of Germany crashes out during the ladies' short track speed skating 1000m heats at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Chen stumbles
USA's Nathan Chen stumbles during the men's single free skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in February 17, 2018.
Credit: Aris Messinis / AFP/Getty Images
Snowy sprawl
Maddie Bowman of the United States crashes during the freestyle skiing halfpipe final of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Clive Rose / Getty Images
Free skate fall
Japan's Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara in the figure skating team event pairs free skate during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 11, 2018.
Credit: Mladen Antonov / AFP/Getty Images
Ski halfpipe crash
Rafael Kreienbuehl of Switzerland crashes during the freestyle skiing men's ski halfpipe qualification of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Face first
China's Jia Zongyang falls during the men's aerials final at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on February 18, 2018.
Credit: Martin Bureau / AFP/Getty Images
Icy mishap
Spain's Felipe Montoya loses his footing in the men's figure skating short program during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 16, 2018.
Credit: Aris Messinis / AFP/Getty Images
Snowboard face-plant
Katerina Vojackova of the Czech Republic crashes on her landing during the snowboard ladies' big air qualification at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19, 2018.
Credit: Al Bello / Getty Images
Hitting the ice
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin falls in the women's semi-final ice hockey match between Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19, 2018.
Credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images
Not her day
Marie Martinod of France crashes during the freestyle skiing ladies' ski halfpipe final at Phoenix Snow Park during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2018.
Credit: Clive Rose / Getty Images
Oops!
Evgenia Tarasova falls as she and Vladimir Morozov, Olympic athletes from Russia, compete in the pairs free skating event at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 15, 2018.
Credit: John Sibley / REUTERS
Taking a tumble
A sequence of photos shows Joel Gisler of Switzerland crashing during the freestyle skiing men's ski halfpipe qualification at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Out of control
Emotional reaction
Maddie Bowman of the United States reacts after crashing during the freestyle skiing ladies' ski halfpipe final at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images
Getting air
Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus crashes during the freestyle skiing men's aerials final at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 18, 2018.
Credit: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
Not giving up
Canada's Keegan Messing gets back on his feet after falling during his short program in the men's singles figure skating competition during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 16, 2018.
Credit: Mladen Antonov / AFP/Getty Images
Skaters down
Jinyu Li of China and Elise Christie of Great Britain fall during the ladies' short track speed skating 1500m semifinals of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 17, 2018.
Credit: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images
Injured speed skater
Elise Christie of Great Britain is taken from the track on a stretcher after a crash during the Short Track Speed Skating Ladies' 1500m Semifinals on day eight of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 17, 2018. She injured an ankle but was hoping to return to competition before the Olympics ended.
Credit: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images
Slalom crash
Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner falls while competing in the men's giant slalom at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 18, 2018.
Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP/Getty Images
Upside down
Belarus' Stanislau Hladchenko falls during the men's aerials final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 18, 2018.
Credit: Martin Bureau / AFP/Getty Images
Feet go flying
Dmitri Aliev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, falls while competing during the men's figure skating singles free skate at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 17, 2018.
Credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Hitting the wall
North Korea's Jong Kwang Bom falls in the men's 500m short track speed skating heat event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Mladen Antonov / AFP/Getty Images
Finish line crash
Austria's Manuel Feller falls just before crossing the finish line in the men's giant slalom at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 18, 2018.
Credit: Martin Bernetti / AFP/Getty Images
Slip and slide
Junhwan Cha of Korea falls while competing during the men's single free skate at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 17, 2018.
Credit: Harry How / Getty Images
Snowboarder rescued
Vendula Hopjakova of the Czech Republic is taken off the field by medical staff after crashing during a snowboard cross qualifications run at Phoenix Snow Park on February 16, 2018. She suffered a knee injury.
Credit: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
Speed skating hazard
Alang Kim of Korea falls during the ladies' short track speed skating 3000m relay in the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images
Figure skating misstep
Japan's Keiji Tanaka falls during in the men's single figure skating short program during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 16, 2018.
Credit: Aris Messinis / AFP/Getty Images
Sliding backwards
Klaudia Medlova of Slovakia crashes during the ladies' snowboard big air qualification at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19, 2018.
Credit: Dan Istitene / Getty Images
Ice, here I come
USA's Vincent Zhou falls in the men's single skating free skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 17, 2018.
Credit: Roberto Schmidt / AFP/Getty Images
Speed skaters crash out
Thibaut Fauconnet of France and Andy Jung of Australia crash out during the men's short track speed skating 500m heats on day eleven of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images
Cold crash
Kyueun Kim of Korea falls during her routine with partner Alex Kang Chan Kam during the pair skating short program at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics on February 14, 2018.
Credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Collision avoided
Halfpipe slide
Switzerland's Joel Gisler falls in the men's ski halfpipe qualification event at the Phoenix Snow Park on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Loic Venance / AFP/Getty Images
Big air fail
Losing control
Anais Caradeux of France crashes during the freestyle skiing ladies' ski halfpipe qualification at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19, 2018.
Credit: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
Down the slope
Czech Republic's Sarka Pancochova falls during the qualification of the women's snowboard big air event at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19, 2018.
Credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP/Getty Images
Belly first
Steffen Thoresen #21 of Norway falls to the ice during the men's hockey playoffs qualifications game against Slovenia at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Bruce Bennett - NETCAM / Getty Images
Sliding downhill
High speed spill
Kwang Bom Jong of North Korea crashes out during the men's short track speed skating 500m heats at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 20, 2018.
Credit: Jamie Squire / Getty Images