Pictures White House Christmas decorations celebrate "We the People"





KEVIN LAMARQUE / REUTERS First lady Jill Biden thanks volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the holidays, as the festive decorations are unveiled on November 28, 2022. The theme selected for this year is "We the People." The White House is decked out with more than 83,000 twinkling lights on trees, garlands, wreaths and other displays. There are 77 trees and 25 wreaths on the exterior of the executive mansion.

Holiday spirit JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS A military aide stands among the Christmas decorations in the State Dining Room at the White House on November 28, 2022.

American flag and Christmas tree Getty Images The official White House Christmas Tree stands in the Blue Room on November 28, 2022. The tree — an 18 1/2-foot Concolor fir from Auburn, Pennsylvania — is decorated with handmade renderings of the official birds of every U.S. state, territories, and the District of Columbia.

"We the People" JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS White House Christmas decorations are seen here at the entrance to the East Wing on November 28, 2022.

Gold Star tree JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Gold Star trees honor fallen U.S. military service members, here including U.S. Navy Corpsman Meaghan Burns, at the White House. First lady Jill Biden was joined by National Guard leaders and families for the unveiling of the 2022 Christmas decorations. The Bidens' late son, Beau Biden, served in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Presidential portrait JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS An official portrait of former President Barack Obama hangs on the wall, seeming to gaze at the Christmas decorations in the Grand Foyer of the White House.

JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Trees intended to portray a first woodland snowfall line the East Colonnade of the White House on November 28, 2022.

Center Hall lined with trees JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Holiday decorations are seen at the Center Hall of the White House during a media preview on November 28, 2022.

Meaningful trees JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Gold Star trees honor fallen U.S. military service members at the White House in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Marine Band JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS The U.S. Marine Band plays among Christmas trees in the Grand Foyer at the White House on November 28, 2022.

"We the People" JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Christmas tree ornaments are seen at the White House on November 28, 2022. Some 50,000 visitors are expected to pass through the White House during the holidays, including tourists and guests invited to various receptions.

Celebrating America's parks JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS A display of Christmas decorations celebrates U.S. National Parks, here including the Great Smoky Mountains, in the East Room of the White House.

Tree in the Blue Room JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS The White House Christmas Tree is displayed in the Blue Room.

Family stockings JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Biden family stockings hang from the mantel in the State Dining Room of the White House, under a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln.

East Room decor Getty Images Christmas trees and decorations are displayed in the East Room of the White House during a press preview on November 28, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Holiday spirit JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Christmas trees line a hall as snowflakes dazzle overhead at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 28, 2022.

Gold Star decor JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Gold Star trees honor fallen U.S. military service members, here including U.S. Army National Guard Sergeant Matthew McClintock and U.S. Army Corporal Daniel Gionet, at the White House.

Honoring fallen troops JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Gold Star trees honor fallen U.S. military service members, here including U.S. Air Force Sergeant Marshal Roberts, at the White House.

The Green Room JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images A small decorated Christmas tree stands in the middle of the Green Room of the White House during a media preview on November 28, 2022.

State Dining Room decor JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Biden family stockings hang from the mantel in the State Dining Room as the White House is decorated for Christmas 2022. The trees in this room are decorated with self-portraits of the students of the 2021 Teachers of the Year, "ensuring that children see themselves" in the décor, the White House said.

White House ornament Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images This official White House Christmas ornament is seen decorating a tree in the China Room of the White House on November 28, 2022.

Doggie decor JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS The Biden family's dog, Commander, figures prominently in this holiday display at the White House.

Family recipe decorations JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Trees decorated with Biden family recipes are seen in the China Room of the White House.

Gingerbread White House JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS This gingerbread White House is a highlight of the Christmas decorations. The display includes a sugar cookie replica of Philadelphia's Independence Hall, where the Constitution and Declaration of Independence were signed. The Constitution opens with the phrase, "We the People" — the theme of this year's holiday decor.

White House Christmas Tree JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS The White House Christmas Tree is seen during a press tour on November 28, 2022. Thousands of guests will take part in this year's holiday receptions hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The Grand Foyer JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Christmas decorations are on display in the Grand Foyer of the White House during a media preview on November 28, 2022.

White House wreaths ELIZABETH FRANTZ / REUTERS Christmas wreaths adorn the outside of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 27, 2022.

Commander and Willow JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images The 2022 White House Christmas decorations include this display representing the Biden family dog Commander and cat Willow.

East Collonade transformed JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Trees intended to portray a first woodland snowfall line the East Colonnade of the White House on November 28, 2022.

Cross Hall decor Getty Images Christmas decorations are displayed in the Cross Hall of the White House on November 28, 2022. "Mirrored ornaments and reflective surfaces ensure that visitors can see themselves in the décor, noting that the strength of our country — the Soul of our Nation — comes from 'We the People,'" the White House said.

Christmas tree arrives EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / REUTERS First lady Jill Biden receives the official 2022 White House Christmas Tree with her grandson, Beau Biden, at the White House, on November 21, 2022. The tree is an 18 1/2-foot Concolor fir from Auburn, Pennsylvania.

Welcoming the tree EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / REUTERS The official 2022 White House Christmas Tree arrives at the White House in Washington, D.C., on a horse-drawn wagon.

Decor on display JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Christmas decorations are on display during a media preview at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 28, 2022.

Festive window decor JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Christmas decorations are seen hanging in the window of the Green Room of the White House during a media preview on November 28, 2022.

Mantel full of stockings Getty Images The traditional Biden family stockings are hung from the fireplace mantel in the State Dining Room of the White House.