White House Christmas decorations celebrate "Gifts from the Heart"





Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The White House is lit up for the 2021 holiday season. The theme of this year's decorations is "Gifts from the Heart." This view shows the White House from the Ellipse, where the National Christmas Tree is surrounded by smaller trees representing the 50 states.

Presidential reflection Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images President Joe Biden is reflected in a Christmas tree ornament while arriving to speak on COVID-19 in the State Dining Room of the White House on December 21, 2021.

Gingerbread White House Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images A gingerbread White House is displayed in the State Dining Room. The White House says its pastry team used 55 sheets of baked gingerbread, 120 pounds of pastillage sugar-paste icing, 35 pounds of chocolate and 25 pounds of royal icing.

Christmas tree in the Blue Room Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images The official 2021 White House Christmas tree, displayed in the Blue Room, is an 18-and-a-half foot Fraser fir from Jefferson, North Carolina. Dating back to the Eisenhower administration, a large Christmas tree has been consistently featured in the Blue Room.

Library decorations Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Christmas decorations in the Library of the White House on December 23, 2021. The room was dedicated by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to serve as the White House Library in 1935 and now holds approximately 2,700 volumes of books, focusing primarily on American history and literature.

Photos of first families Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Photographs of current and past first couples adorn a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room of the White House.

Vermeil Room Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Christmas decorations in the Vermeil Room of the White House include a tree, wreaths in the windows and a garland over the fireplace.

Christmas tree decorations Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Members of the public look at Christmas decorations in the East Room of the White House during a tour on December 23, 2021. The East Room decorations celebrate "The Gift of Gratitude."

Holiday cards Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Holiday cards adorn a mantle in the East Room of the White House.

White House and National Christmas Tree Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The White House is illuminated and decorated with wreaths, with the National Christmas Tree lit up on the Ellipse, surrounded by smaller trees representing the 50 states.

Trees in the Cross Hall Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Christmas trees line the Cross Hall of the White House as members of the public tour the building on December 23, 2021.

Decorations in the Cross Hall Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Christmas decorations are seen in the Cross Hall of the White House.

Tree and stockings Evan Vucci / AP Stockings hang over the fireplace in the State Dining Room, which is decorated to reflect the theme "The Gift of Family."

East Colonnade Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images People make their way through the East Colonnade of the White House, which is decked out with decorations honoring those who serve others. "Iridescent doves and shooting stars illuminate the hallway, representing the peace and light brought to us all by the service of frontline workers and first responders during the pandemic," the White House said.

Center Hall garlands Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Members of the public view Christmas decorations in the Center Hall of the White House as part of a tour on December 23, 2021.

China Room Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Christmas decorations are seen in the China Room, which houses tableware used by past presidential families.

National Tree Lighting Ceremony LEAH MILLIS / REUTERS President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse, outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 2, 2021.