Live

Watch CBSN Live

Which states still have the death penalty?

Back
    Next
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?
    • Which states still have the death penalty?

    • Alabama

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Bettmann

    • Alaska

      There has been no death penalty since 1957.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Arizona

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Arkansas

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • California

      The death penalty is legal but under a governor's moratorium since 2019. 

      Credit: / Getty Images

    • Connecticut

      No death penalty since 2012.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Colorado

      The death penalty is legal, but there have been no executions since 2007.

      Credit: Jason Connolly / AFP/Getty Images

    • Delaware

      No death penalty since 2016.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Florida

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: / Getty Images

    • Georgia

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: / Getty Images

    • Hawaii

      No death penalty since 1957.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Idaho

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Illinois

      No death penalty since 2011.

      Credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images

    • Indiana

      The death penalty is legal but there have been no executions since 2009. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Iowa

      No death penalty since 1965.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Kansas

      The death penalty is legal but there have been no executions since 1965.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Kentucky

      The death penalty is legal but there have been no executions since 2008.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Louisiana

      The death penalty is legal.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Maine

      No death penalty since 1887.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Maryland

      No death penalty since 2013.

      Credit: Luke Frazza / AFP/Getty Images

    • Massachusetts

      No death penalty since 1984.

      Credit: Scott Eisen / Getty Images

    • Michigan

      No death penalty since 1846.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Minnesota

      No death penalty since 1911.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Mississippi

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Missouri

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Montana

      The death penalty is legal but there have been no executions since 2006.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Nebraska

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • New Jersey

      No death penalty since 2007.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • New Mexico

      No death penalty since 2009.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • New York

      No death penalty since 2007.

      Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    • Nevada

      The death penalty is legal but there have been no executions since 2006. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • New Hampshire

      The death penalty is legal but there have been no executions since 1939. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • North Carolina

      The death penalty is legal but there have been no executions since 2006. 

      Credit: Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP/Getty Images

    • North Dakota

      No death penalty since 1973.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Ohio

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: / Getty Images

    • Oklahoma

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Oregon

      The death penalty is legal, but has been under a governor's moratorium since 2011, and there have been no executions since 1997. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Pennsylvania

      The death penalty is legal, but has been under a governor's moratorium since 2015, and there have been no executions since 1999. 

      Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AFP/Getty Images

    • Rhode Island State Capitol Building

      No death penalty since 1984.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • South Carolina

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • South Dakota

      The death penalty is legal.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Tennessee

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Texas

      The death penalty is legal, and the state holds the record for the most executions — 560 since 1976. 

      Credit: Afp / AFP/Getty Images

    • Utah

      The death penalty is legal. 

      Credit: Image Source

    • Vermont

      No death penalty since 1964.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Virginia

      The death penalty is legal.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Washington

      No death penalty since 2018.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Wyoming

      The death penalty is legal, but there have been no executions since 1992. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Wisconsin

      No death penalty since 1853.

      Credit: / Getty Images

    • West Virginia

      No death penalty since 1965.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto