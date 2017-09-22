New on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon

    • Prepare to binge-watch ...

      From classic movies to original series, these are the new, notable titles on popular streaming services.

      Credit: Netflix

    • Available Oct. 1 on Netflix: “Miss Congeniality”

      Sandra Bullock is an undercover FBI agent at a beauty pageant in this memorable 2000 romantic comedy. The sequel arrives on Netflix the same day.

      Credit: Warner Home Video

    • Available Oct. 1 on Netflix: “I Love You, Man”

      Paul Rudd goes on "man-dates" to find a male best friend and ultimately hits it off with Jason Segel.

      Credit: Paramount Home Entertainment

    • Available Oct. 1 on Hulu: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

      The most iconic day of hooky ever played, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" stars a young Matthew Broderick as a teen who cuts class for an epic adventure around Chicago.

      Credit: Paramount Home Video

    • Available Oct. 1 on Hulu: “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Kill Bill: Volume 2”

      Uma Thurman wreaks vengeance on those who have betrayed her in this action-packed Quentin Tarantino flick.

      Credit: Miramax

    • Available Oct. 1 on Netflix: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

      Johnny Depp dons the iconic top hat in this Tim Burton adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel.

      Credit: Warner Home Video

    • Available Oct. 1 on Hulu: “50 First Dates”

      Adam Sandler falls for an amnesiac Drew Barrymore in this unforgettable romantic comedy.

      Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

    • Available Oct. 1 on Netflix: “Tommy Boy”

      Chris Farley and David Spade try to save an auto parts factory in this goofy buddy comedy.

      Credit: Paramount Home Video

    • Available Oct. 1 on Hulu: “Godzilla”

      Indulge in a monster movie marathon as a dozen Godzilla movies arrive on Hulu the same day.

      Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

    • Available Oct. 3 on Amazon Prime: "American Horror Story" Season 6

      The "Roanoke" season of the horror anthology series arrives.

      Credit: FX Network

    • Available Oct. 5 on Amazon Prime: "The Americans" Season 5

      Stream the latest season of the Cold War drama series—the story of two intelligence agents undercover.

      Credit: FX Network

    • Available Oct. 6 on Netflix: “Suburra” Season 1

      Three power-hungry men fight for their piece of Rome in the new Netflix original crime thriller series.

      Credit: Emanuela Scarpa/Netflix

    • Available Oct. 6 on Netflix: “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson”

      Academy Award-nominated director David France's new documentary centers around the mysterious death of a transgender icon.

      Credit: Netflix

    • Available Oct. 11 on Hulu: “Chance” Season 2 Premiere

      "House" star Hugh Laurie returns for a second season of this psychological thriller about a neuropsychiatrist sucked into a dangerous world.

      Credit: David Moir/Hulu

    • Available Oct. 12 on Hulu: “I Love You, America” Series Premiere

      In this new Hulu original series, comedian Sarah Silverman seeks to bridge the political divide by using humor to heal. The show will feature field pieces and interviews.

      Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Hulu

    • Available Oct. 13 on Netflix: “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”

      Adult siblings contend with their father's fading legacy in this emotional Netflix original film. The star-studded cast includes Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman.

      Credit: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

    • Available Oct. 13 on Netflix: “Mindhunter” Season 1

      FBI agents use profiling techniques to track down killers in this new Netflix original drama series, which has already received the greenlight for a second season.

      Credit: Merrick Morton/Netflix

    • Available Oct. 13 on Netflix: “Kingdom of Us”

      A family puts their lives back together after a father's suicide leaves his wife and seven children devastated and financially ruined.

      Credit: Netflix

    • Available Oct. 13 on Amazon Prime: "Lore" Season 1

      Based on Aaron Mahnke's popular podcast, this Amazon original anthology series dives into the scariest folklore stories and how they're based in truth.

      Credit: Amazon Prime

    • Available Oct. 17 on Netflix: “Patton Oswalt: Annihilation”

      Comedian Patton Oswalt delivers a powerful stand-up set following the loss of his wife.

      Credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

    • Available Oct. 20 on Netflix: “Haters Back Off!” Season 2

      The confident, yet untalented, Miranda Sings returns to try and take the world by storm.

      Credit: Carol Segal/Netflix

    • Available Oct. 20 on Netflix: “1922”

      Stephen King's novella about a rancher who plans his wife's murder is one of the latest Netflix original films to arrive on the streaming service this month.

      Credit: Netflix

    • Available Oct. 20 on Netflix: “Smurfs: The Lost Village”

      The biggest secret in Smurf history is revealed in this family-friendly animated film featuring the voice talents of Demi Lovato and Rainn Wilson.

      Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

    • Available Oct. 20 on Amazon Prime: "Red Oaks" Season 3

      Amazon's coming-of-age comedy steeped in '80s nostalgia returns with a new season. Paul Reiser, Jennifer Grey and Richard Kind are among the familiar faces on the series.

      Credit: Amazon Prime

    • Available Oct. 20: "One of Us"

      This documentary delves into the challenges faced by three Hasidic Jews who leave their ultra-Orthodox community.

      Credit: Netflix

    • Available Oct. 25 on Netflix: “The Hateful Eight”

      Quentin Tarantino's Academy Award-nominated Western features performances from Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Tim Roth.

      Credit: Anchor Bay Entertainment

    • Available Oct. 27 on Netflix: “Stranger Things 2”

      In the second season of the hit show, a small Indiana town in the 1980s is still reeling after being terrorized by the monstrous Demogorgon, and creepy things are still afoot.

      Credit: Netflix

    • Available Oct. 27: “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold”

      This documentary chronicles the life of one of the most influential American writers, from her interviews to her experience with New York's literati.

      Credit: Julian Wasser