New on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon

From classic movies to original series, these are the new, notable titles on popular streaming services.
Sandra Bullock is an undercover FBI agent at a beauty pageant in this memorable 2000 romantic comedy. The sequel arrives on Netflix the same day.
Paul Rudd goes on "man-dates" to find a male best friend and ultimately hits it off with Jason Segel.
The most iconic day of hooky ever played, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" stars a young Matthew Broderick as a teen who cuts class for an epic adventure around Chicago.
Uma Thurman wreaks vengeance on those who have betrayed her in this action-packed Quentin Tarantino flick.
Johnny Depp dons the iconic top hat in this Tim Burton adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel.
Adam Sandler falls for an amnesiac Drew Barrymore in this unforgettable romantic comedy.
Chris Farley and David Spade try to save an auto parts factory in this goofy buddy comedy.
Indulge in a monster movie marathon as a dozen Godzilla movies arrive on Hulu the same day.
The "Roanoke" season of the horror anthology series arrives.
Stream the latest season of the Cold War drama series—the story of two intelligence agents undercover.
Three power-hungry men fight for their piece of Rome in the new Netflix original crime thriller series.
Academy Award-nominated director David France's new documentary centers around the mysterious death of a transgender icon.
"House" star Hugh Laurie returns for a second season of this psychological thriller about a neuropsychiatrist sucked into a dangerous world.
In this new Hulu original series, comedian Sarah Silverman seeks to bridge the political divide by using humor to heal. The show will feature field pieces and interviews.
Adult siblings contend with their father's fading legacy in this emotional Netflix original film. The star-studded cast includes Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman.
FBI agents use profiling techniques to track down killers in this new Netflix original drama series, which has already received the greenlight for a second season.
A family puts their lives back together after a father's suicide leaves his wife and seven children devastated and financially ruined.
Based on Aaron Mahnke's popular podcast, this Amazon original anthology series dives into the scariest folklore stories and how they're based in truth.
Comedian Patton Oswalt delivers a powerful stand-up set following the loss of his wife.
The confident, yet untalented, Miranda Sings returns to try and take the world by storm.
Stephen King's novella about a rancher who plans his wife's murder is one of the latest Netflix original films to arrive on the streaming service this month.
The biggest secret in Smurf history is revealed in this family-friendly animated film featuring the voice talents of Demi Lovato and Rainn Wilson.
Amazon's coming-of-age comedy steeped in '80s nostalgia returns with a new season. Paul Reiser, Jennifer Grey and Richard Kind are among the familiar faces on the series.
This documentary delves into the challenges faced by three Hasidic Jews who leave their ultra-Orthodox community.
Quentin Tarantino's Academy Award-nominated Western features performances from Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Tim Roth.
In the second season of the hit show, a small Indiana town in the 1980s is still reeling after being terrorized by the monstrous Demogorgon, and creepy things are still afoot.
This documentary chronicles the life of one of the most influential American writers, from her interviews to her experience with New York's literati.
