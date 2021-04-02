New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and more





Jasper Savage/Hulu From classic movies to original series, these are the new and notable titles coming to popular streaming services.

Available April 1 on Paramount+: "The Challenge: All Stars" Series Premiere Juan Cruz Rabaglia/Paramount+ The new Paramount+ limited reality series reunites competitors from the original "Real World" and "Road Rules" to go head-to-head for a $500,000 grand prize.

Available April 1 on Netflix: "Worn Stories" Series Premiere Netflix Real people unpack the stories around their most meaningful pieces of clothing in this Netflix docuseries.

Available April 1 on Netflix: "Prank Encounters" Season 2 Netflix Unsuspecting victims are pranked in haunted mansions and ancient burial grounds in this latest season of "Prank Encounters."

Available April 1 on Netflix: "Legally Blonde" 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment A sorority queen conquers law school in this lighthearted Reese Witherspoon comedy.

Available April 2 on Netflix: "Concrete Cowboy" Aaron Ricketts/Netflix A rebellious teen ("Stranger Things" actor Caleb McLaughlin) is sent to live with his dad (Idris Elba) and finds a community of Black cowboys in Philadelphia.

Available April 2 on Hulu: "WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn" Hulu Fresh off its world premiere at South by Southwest, this new documentary from Hulu explores the rise and fall of WeWork and its former leader, Adam Neumann.

Available April 2 on Hulu and Peacock: "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Series Premiere Virginia Sherwood/NBC Christopher Meloni returns to his role as Detective Elliot Stabler in the latest "Law & Order" spin-off from NBC.

Available April 2 on Disney+: "Night at the Museum" 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment Host a double feature when this film and the second installment in the series, "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian," hit Disney+ the same day.

Available April 5 on Netflix: "Family Reunion: Part 3" Netflix This NAACP Image Award-winning family sitcom, starring Tia Mowry, returns with new episodes this month.

Available April 7 on Netflix: "Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute" Netflix A community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton in this star-studded musical event.

Available April 7 on Netflix: "The Wedding Coach" Series Premiere Netflix Comedian Jamie Lee ("Girl Code") helps couples prep for their big day in this new reality series from Netflix.

Available April 8 on Paramount+: "No Activity" Season 4 Paramount+ Patrick Brammall, Tim Meadows and other comics get the animated treatment when "No Activity" returns for Season 4.

Available April 9 on Amazon Prime Video: "Them" Series Premiere Amazon Studios The first season of Amazon's new limited anthology series centers around a Black family in the 1950s who move to an all-white neighborhood and face hostility from neighbors and otherworldly forces.

Available April 9 on Netflix: "Thunder Force" Hopper Stone/Netflix Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are childhood best friends who become a crime-fighting superhero duo in this Netflix original flick.

Available April 10 on HBO Max: "The New Mutants" Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures The X-Men spinoff makes its streaming debut on HBO Max this month.

Available April 11 on HBO Max: "The Nevers" Series Premiere Keith Bernstein/HBO Ann Skelly and Laura Donnelly lead the cast of HBO's new drama about Victorian women with abnormal abilities.

Available April 13 on Netflix: "My Love: Six Stories of True Love" Netflix Cozy up with your partner and stream this docuseries sharing the love stories of six longtime couples.

Available April 14 on Netflix: "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" Series Premiere Saeed Adyani/Netflix Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is a single dad figuring out fatherhood with a teen daughter in this family-friendly comedy.

Available April 14 on Netflix: "The Circle" Season 2 Netflix Contestants bond, flirt, and plot when the U.S. version of this reality competition series returns.

Available April 15 on Paramount+: "Younger" Season 7 Premiere TV Land The final season of "Younger" arrives this month, with the first four episodes available April 15 on Paramount+ and the remaining eight episodes premiering weekly on Thursdays. The full season will also air on TV Land later this year.

Available April 15 on HBO Max: "Wahl Street" Series Premiere Kevin Winter/Getty Images HBO Max's new six-episode documentary series gives fans an inside look at the life and business hustle of Mark Wahlberg.

Available April 16 on Disney+: "Big Shot" Series Premiere Gilles Mingasson/Disney+ John Stamos is an ousted NCAA men's basketball coach who leads a girls high school team in this new Disney+ original series premiering April 16.

Available April 16 on Disney+: "Rio" 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment A domesticated macaw goes on an adventure in this family-friendly animated film featuring the voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, and Jamie Foxx.

Available April 16 on Amazon Prime Video: "Frank of Ireland" Season 1 Amazon Studios Brian Gleeson ("Peaky Blinders") is a 30-something who is living at home and struggling to get his life together in this new comedy series from Amazon Prime.

Available April 16 on HBO Max: "Mortal Kombat" Warner Bros. This action-packed flick, inspired by the video-game franchise, hits theaters and HBO Max the same day.

Available April 16 on Apple TV+: "The Year Earth Changed" Apple TV+ This timely documentary, narrated by David Attenborough, highlights nature's resiliency in the face of climate change.

Available April 16 on Apple TV+: "Tiny World" Season 2 Apple TV+ Paul Rudd narrates this nature docuseries spotlighting our planet's smallest creatures.

Available April 16 on Apple TV+: "Earth At Night In Color" Season 2 Apple TV+ To celebrate Earth Day, another Apple TV+ series returning this month, "Earth At Night In Color," is narrated by Tom Hiddleston and captures the nocturnal lives of animals.

Available April 18 on HBO Max: "Mare of Easttown" Series Premiere Michele K. Short/HBO Academy Award winner Kate Winslet is a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder in this limited series from HBO.

Available April 20 on Hulu: "Sasquatch" Hulu Hulu's new docuseries, executive produced by Mark and Jay Duplass, dives into the mystery of a triple homicide in northern California in an alleged Bigfoot attack.

Available April 21 on Hulu: "Cruel Summer" Series Premiere Bill Matlock/Freeform Olivia Holt stars in Freeform's new teen thriller set in the '90s, which Hulu subscribers can stream the day after it premieres on broadcast television.

Available April 22 on Netflix: "Stowaway" Netflix Toni Collette, Anna Kendrick and Daniel Dae Kim make up a three-person Mars mission crew that encounters a stowaway in this new Netflix movie.

Available April 22 on Disney+: "Secrets of the Whales" Series Premiere Adam Geiger/National Geographic for Disney+ Sigourney Weaver narrates this stunning nature series from National Geographic, which was filmed over three years in 24 locations around the world.

Available April 23 on Disney+: "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" Season Finale Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios Following its March premiere, the latest phase of the MCU continues into April, with the final episode of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" airing April 23.

Available April 23 on Netflix: "Shadow and Bone" Series Premiere Netflix An orphan mapmaker faces off against dark forces in this new teen series premiering on Netflix.

Available April 23 on HBO Max: "A Black Lady Sketch Show" Season 2 Premiere HBO The Emmy-nominated sketch series returns for a second season on HBO and HBO Max.

Available April 24 on HBO Max: "Dreamgirls" Warner Home Video Revisit the musical adaptation that earned Jennifer Hudson an Oscar by streaming "Dreamgirls" this month.

Available April 26 on Hulu: "The 93rd Oscars" Arturo Holmes/ABC Hulu subscribers can catch up on the Academy Awards by watching the star-studded affair the day after it broadcasts on ABC.

Available April 28 on Hulu: "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 4 Premiere Jasper Savage/Hulu The award-winning dystopian series, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, returns this spring and has already been renewed for a future fifth season.

Available April 29 on Netflix: "Things Heard & Seen" Anna Kooris/Netflix Sinister secrets are unearthed in this Netflix horror film starring Amanda Seyfried.

Available April 30 on Disney+: "Oklahoma!" 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment The classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical comes sweeping down the plain and onto Disney+ at the end of the month.

Available April 30 on Amazon Prime Video: "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse" Amazon Studios An elite Navy SEAL (Michael B. Jordan) leads the cast of this explosive Tom Clancy thriller that's free for Amazon Prime subscribers to stream.

Available April 30 on Apple TV+: "The Mosquito Coast" Series Premiere Apple TV+ Justin Theroux stars in this Apple TV+ miniseries based on the bestselling novel of the same name, written by his uncle, author Peter Theroux.