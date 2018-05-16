CBSN

U.S. states with the most active volcanoes

    • 12. Wyoming

      Twelve states in the U.S. have active volcanoes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's data. Here's the list, from the fewest to the most volcanoes.

      Volcanoes don't always come in the form of mountains. Scientists also look at volcanic fields across the West where lava flows have been found, including in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, where a "supervolcano" could at some point rumble to life. The USGS registers the national park (seen here) as one of the sites it monitors for volcanic activity.

      Credit: Getty

    • 11. Colorado

      Colorado is home to the Dotsero Volcanic Center, which is about a three-hour drive from Denver. Not to worry, the last time the Dotsero erupted was more than 4,100 years ago. 

      Credit: USGS

    • 10. Nevada

      The Soda Lakes are two lakes located northwest of Fallon, Nevada. They occupy two basaltic maar volcanoes which may have erupted in the last 1,500 years, according to the USGS

      Credit: USGS

    • 9. Arizona

      Arizona only has two sites of volcanic activity, Uinkaret (seen here) and San Francisco Peaks volcanic fields. 

      Credit: USGS

    • 8. New Mexico

      New Mexico has three volcanic sites, including the Valles Caldera, Zuni-Bandera volcanic field and Carrizozo (pictured here).

      Credit: USGS

    • 7. Idaho

      Idaho has four volcanic fields. This one is named Craters of the Moon and it poses a very low threat.

      Credit: USGS

    • 6. Utah

      Utah has four volcanic fields. The Santa Clara volcanic field in the southwestern part of the state is seen here.

      Credit: USGS

    • 5. Hawaii

      Hawaii owes its existence to volcanoes, of which the island has five.

      Lava is seen coming from a fissure in Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island on May 4, 2018. Thousands of people were urged to leave their homes amid the eruption of the Kilauea volcano, which was accompanied series of recent earthquakes.

      Credit: Frederic J. Brown / AFP/Getty Images

    • 4. Washington

      Washington state has seven active volcanoes. Almost 40 years ago, it was home to one of the biggest volcanic explosions in U.S. history when Mount St. Helens erupted. The 1980 eruption killed 57 people and sent plumes of ash blanketing the Northwest.

      Mount St. Helens is shown from the air on Sept. 30, 2004.

      Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer / Getty Images

    • 3. Oregon

      Mount Hood in Oregon on June 10, 2013.  The state has 17 volcanoes, USGS says.

      Credit: Joe Klamar / AFP/Getty Images

    • 2. California

      While California is always under the threat of earthquakes because of its numerous fault lines, it also has 18 volcanic sites spread throughout the state. 

      Credit: USGS

    • 1. Alaska

      Alaska is home to the largest number of potentially active volcanoes in the U.S., with 141, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. While most of the volcanoes are located in remote areas, a few are near the state's largest city, Anchorage.

      In this photo provided by NASA, the eruption of the Cleveland volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands is seen from the International Space Station in May 2009.

      Credit: NASA / Getty Images