Entertainment TV shows canceled or ended in 2022





Courtesy of Prime Video What shows have been canceled this year? What shows have chosen this year to announce their future departure? Here's a roundup of some of the biggest titles from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and more. Some of the shows have been canceled; others have simply ended on a high. Still others have chosen this year to announce future departures. For example: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." On Feb. 17, 2022, the comedy, starring Rachel Brosnahan, was renewed for a fifth and final season. As of October 2022, finale air dates had yet to be announced.

"Stranger Things" Netflix When the Duffer brothers first conceived of the now wildly popular sci-fi horror series "Stranger Things," they had an entire arc in mind. Rather than prolong the show past its prime, the showrunners announced in 2022 that the fifth season would be its last. Since the fourth season aired in 2022 and season five filming hasn't begun, it's likely that the final season will air sometime in 2024.

"The Handmaid's Tale" Hulu The fifth season of "The Handmaid's Tale" began airing in September 2022. Hulu also announced that there would be one more season of its hit show about a dystopian future under Christian totalitarian rule —based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood — and that the sixth season would be its last. The final season is currently in pre-production, with an expected air date of late 2023 or early 2024.

"Riverdale" The CW "Riverdale" fans might be sorry to learn that the series will end after a seventh and final season, which will air in 2023, according to an announcement by The CW made in May 2022. The show, based on the "Archie Comics" franchise, is a horror crime teen drama that began in 2017. Devoted fans are already asking: Will Archie Andrews end up with Betty or Veronica?

"The Flash" The CW "Riverdale" isn't the only flagship show from The CW facing its end. Early next year, "The Flash" will air its ninth and final season. The show is based on the superhero character from DC Comics, and began in 2014. Fans speculated that the ninth season might be the last after star Grant Gustin signed a renewal contract in January 2022 that was only good for one year. It was confirmed by the network in August 2022.

"Atlanta" FX The beloved, often surreal-seeming creation of actor/writer/visionary Donald Glover followed two friends as they navigated the Atlanta rap scene. Its fourth and final season is expected to bow later in 2022.

"His Dark Materials" HBO Based on the hit series of novels by Philip Pullman, this fantasy took viewers into a world where humans are born with "daemon" animal companions tethered to them by magical means. The third and final installation is expected in November 2022.

"The Umbrella Academy" Netflix Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy" is based on My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way's comic series of the same name. The superhero sibling drama came out in 2019. After season three, which aired in 2022, the showrunners announced that the fourth season (which doesn't have a release date yet) would be its last, per TV series creator Steve Blackman's original vision for it. However, Netflix has retained rights to the comics, which mean other "The Umbrella Academy"-based series might one day be in the works.

"The Time Traveler's Wife" HBO Rose Leslie fronted this much-hyped sci-fi romantic drama whose PR campaign was so big it landed her on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. Steven Moffat, who developed the "Doctor Who" series reboot, did the writing. But the press and the showrunner star power didn't help. It was canceled in July 2022.

"Derry Girls" Netflix Shot in Northern Ireland and inspired by events during the Troubles, this teen comedy is such a hit in Britain that the real Derry has become a tourist attraction. (American fans have discovered the series via Netflix.) The third and final season aired on Netflix in October 2022.

"Better Call Saul" AMC Bob Odenkirk's legal-slash-family drama is a spin-off of the wildly-successful "Breaking Bad," which ended in 2013. Now it's Saul's turn to say goodbye. The sixth and final season of the AMC series ended in August 2022.

"Bull" CBS It's official: The sixth season of the CBS legal drama "Bull" was its last. Series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter, and the finale aired in May.

"The Flight Attendant" HBO "The Flight Attendant" began airing on HBO Max in 2020. But after the Warner Brothers/Discovery merger was announced, the future of many HBO Max shows (which are part of WarnerMedia) were up in the air, and "The Flight Attendant" is one of them. As of now, there are zero plans for a third season. It's not just the merger, however. The star's lead, Kaley Cuoco, hasn't signed on for a third season. In interviews, she has waffled on whether she would return for a hypothetical third season, and since she announced her pregnancy in October 2022, it may not be any time soon.

"Locke & Key" Netflix A comic book series of the same name inspired this dark fantasy series about a family exploring a mysterious new home. Carlton Cuse, of "Lost" fame, co-developed. The third and final season aired in August 2022.

"Kenan" NBC "SNL" vet Kenan Thomspon fronted this sitcom, playing a widowed stepdad and morning talk-show host. The show was canceled in May 2022 after two seasons.

"This Is Us" NBC Fans of this NBC melodrama have known of the show's final season since March 2021. "This Is Us" said its goodbyes in May 2022.

"Arthur" WGBH/PBS This was the final year to enjoy new episodes of the classic PBS cartoon. "'Arthur' is the longest-running kids animated series in history, and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion," executive producer Carol Greenwald said in a statement to CBS News, announcing that the 25th season of "Arthur" would be its last. The final episode, broadcast on February 21, 2022, revealed what the future would hold for Arthur, D.W., and friends.

"Ozark" Jackson Davis/Netflix Rabid fans likely have already binged the first half of the final season of this tense thriller series, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. The final batch of episodes bowed on Netflix April 29, 2022.

"The Walking Dead" Gene Page/AMC Horror fans have enjoyed this series for 11 gory seasons and through several spinoffs. The second half of the final season began airing February 20, 2022.

"Killing Eve" BBC America U.S. audiences discovered this stylish British thriller via BBC America in 2018. The fourth and final season premiered in February 2022.

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" TBS Network executives have been cutting back on late-night television, and "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" is no exception. In July 2022, TBS announced it was canceling the show after seven seasons. Samantha Bee came into the spotlight as a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" before gaining her own network late-night series on TBS.

"Gentleman Jack" HBO/BBC "Gentleman Jack" is based on real-life historical figure Anne Lister, known for her coded diary entries, in which she discussed her many lesbian affairs. It premiered in 2019 as a co-production between BBC and HBO — but HBO announced in 2022 it was dropping out after the second season, and would not produce a third. The series is currently in limbo.

"Black Monday" Nicole Wilder/Showtime The Don Cheadle-led period drama concluded its third season in August 2021. Showtime announced its cancelation the following January.

"The Wendy Williams Show" The Wendy Williams Show Debmar-Mercury, the distributor of "The Wendy Williams Show," has announced that the chat series will end with its 14th season; it was expected air new episodes on Fox until the fall. Afterward, the show's slot will be replaced by "Sherri," a new talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Michael Rozman / Warner Bros. The nineteenth season of this talk show - expected in spring of 2022 - was expected to be its last. Viewership for DeGeneres' NBC offerings had been on the wane, in part because of allegations of a toxic workplace, including racist behavior and employee intimidation.

"Ellen's Game of Games" Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers//NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images After four seasons on NBC, this one-hour series, which includes supersized versions of some of the most popular games from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," was expected to sunset. News of the show's end came in January 2022.

"Snowpiercer" TNT A graphic novel inspired a memorable, dystopian film, and then the film begat a series co-starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. In June 2022, it was announced that the fourth season would be its final one.

"Peaky Blinders" BBC One/Netflix The sixth and final season of this BBC One historical drama was expected to make its U.K. debut February 27. For American fans, the final season debuted in June.

"Queen Sugar" OWN Last year, Oprah Winfrey's network announced the cancelation of this drama, but there will be a final season. The seventh and final season was expected to film and air sometime in 2022.

"The Endgame" NBC Morena Baccarin fans delighted in seeing her play criminal mastermind Elena Federova, who is smart and devious enough to coordinate a series of bank heists while in federal custody. But her star power couldn't save the series, which was canceled in May 2022 after one season.

"Cooking With Paris" KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX The first season of "Cooking With Paris" will also be its last. The Netflix show, which featured celebrity guests such as Kim Kardashian West, lasted for six episodes and was canceled in January 2022.

"Servant" Apple TV+ The third season of this supernatural, Philly-set drama debuted on Apple TV+ in January 2022. A fourth season is on its way, but it will be the last.

"Better Things" Suzanne Tenner/FX Comic Louis C.K. co-created this dramedy for FX in 2015. The fifth and final season was set to premiere February 28, 2022.

"Another Life" Netflix Katee Sackhoff and Selma Blair headline this Netflix sci-fi series, which debuted in 2019. It was canceled this year, after its second season.

"Work in Progress" Adrian S. Burrows/Showtime Co-executive-produced by Lilly Wachowski, this semi-autobiographical series was co-created by, and stars, Abby McEnany. Showtime canceled the series in January 2022 after two seasons.

"Search Party" Jon Pack/HBO Max The fifth and final season of this dark comedy premiered January 7, 2022. Alia Shawkat and John Early are among the members of the ensemble cast.

"A Discovery of Witches" Sky Max This British fantasy sprung from a book trilogy whose initial installment has the same name. Originally airing in Britain on Sky Max, the series, co-starring Matthew Goode, is also streaming for Americans via Amazon.

"Batwoman" The CW Despite an iconic DC superhero at its core (and not one but two women trying their best in the lead role), this series lasted only three seasons. The finale aired March 2 after three seasons.

"Never Have I Ever" Netflix This teen comedy series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, has been a hit for Netflix. However, in March 2022, even before the third season aired, Netflix executives announced that the fourth season had already been filmed and would be its last. The decision comes from the showrunners, not Netflix. The series will end with main character Devi Vishwakumar graduating high school. Show creators have said they wanted to end the series now, rather than change the setting as the characters go off to college.

"Wu Tang: An American Saga" Hulu This show relays a fictionalized account of the formation of the rap group Wu-Tang Clan. In November 2021, the series was renewed for a third and final season.

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" Amazon Prime Video Horror fans will recognize the name; it's the same as a 1973 novel and an entire film franchise. After only eight episodes, this Amazon Prime Video series was canceled in January 2022.

"Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol" Peacock This thriller series is based on the Dan Brown novel of the same name. Peacock canceled it, after only one season and 10 episodes, in January 2022.

"Grace and Frankie" Ali Goldstein/Netflix Seven seasons ago, two women's lives were turned upside down when their husbands, Robert and Sol, announced they were in love. The seventh and final season premiered August 13, 2021, with four episodes being released. Another 12 were expected in April 2022.

"Dead To Me" Netflix Two grieving women bond over therapy in this Netflix series. The return of its third and final season, delayed because of the pandemic, is expected sometime in 2022.

"Black-ish" Kelsey McNeal/ABC This family comedy is led by Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. ABC renewed the series for an eighth and final season, which premiered on January 4, 2022.

"The Doctor Oz Show" CBS News/file Once among the highest-rated daytime TV shows in America, this syndicated talk series faced a growing chorus of criticism for featuring advice not supported by published studies. The final episode aired in January.

"Claws" Alfonso Bresciani/TNT This dishy dramedy stars Niecy Nash as a nail salon owner who, along with her colleagues, starts a money-laundering scheme. The final episode aired Feb. 6.

"Dollface" Jessica Brooks/Hulu Kat Dennings stars as a woman who, dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must navigate a path back into the world of female friendships. The show was canceled in May after its final episode aired in February.

"Legends of Tomorrow" CW Time travel met superheroes in this DC series. After seven seasons, it sunsetted in March 2022.

"Flip or Flop" HGTV Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall flipped homes in this zippy reality series. After 10 seasons, viewers said goodbye in March 2022 to the formerly married pair.

"Raised by Wolves" HBO Two androids, named simply Father and Mother, do their best to raise human children on a faraway planet. In June 2022, the show was canceled after two seasons.

"Love, Victor" Greg Gayne/Hulu A newly out-of-the-closet Victor enters his junior year of high school in the second season of Hulu's teen dramedy. Season 1 of the popular Hulu series received a 2021 Outstanding Comedy Series nomination from the GLAAD Media Awards.

"The Expanse" Amazon This sprawling space tale of political intrigue and mysterious alien artifacts lasted for six seasons between Syfy and Amazon. The finale debuted in January 2022.

"After Life" Netflix Comic Ricky Gervais wrote, directed and starred in this bleak British comedy series. Lead character Tony Johnson mulls suicide after the death of his wife, but instead decides on a new hobby: Punishing the world for her demise. The show's third and final season bowed in January 2022.

"Kevin Can F**k Himself" AMC It was announced in 2021 that the dark comedy "Kevin Can F**k Himself" would end after a second and final season, per AMC. In August 2022, the second season ended.

"Space Force" Netflix A star-studded cast including Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Ben Schwartz couldn't save this silly series, which garnered mixed reviews at the outset. After two seasons, it was canceled in April 2022.

"The Last Kingdom" Netflix Inspired by Saxon history, this British series aired on Netflix for five seasons. The last installment went live in March 2022, but if you're a fan, there's good news: A feature-length sequel is reportedly in the can.

"Made For Love" HBO Max HBO Max aired two seasons of this sci-fi drama fronted by Cristin Milioti. It lasted for two seasons and was canceled in June 2022.

"Dynasty" CW Nearly 30 years after they last squabbled on the small screen, the Carringtons returned to their prime time machinations in 2017. The reboot lasted for five seasons before airing a finale in September 2022.

"Snowfall" FX Late filmmaker John Singleton co-created this gritty crime series set in Los Angeles. In April 2022, FX announced it would renew the series for a sixth and final season.