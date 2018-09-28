The worst movies of 2018

These 50 movies were the rated the lowest among all of the movies released this year, according to the movie review aggregator Metacritic. We narrowed the list to focus on films with at least 10 critic reviews.
Credit: Hopper Stone
50. "Rampage" (Metascore: 45)
This Dwayne Johnson sci-fi action flick earned mixed reviews. Tim Grierson from Screen Daily calls the film "A clunky spectacle that, like many Dwayne Johnson vehicles, is elevated by his charismatic presence but not enough to recommend it."
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
(TIE) 47. "The Miracle Season" (Metascore: 44)
This sports drama is based on the true story of the Iowa City West High School volleyball team, whose star player was killed in a moped accident.
Credit: LD Entertainment
(TIE) 47. "Pacific Rim: Uprising" (Metascore: 44)
Michael O' Sullivan of the Washington Post writes that this blockbuster sequel "lacks the heart of del Toro's original."
Credit: Universal Pictures
(TIE) 47. "Hot Summer Nights" (Metascore: 44)
Timothée Chalamet's follow-up to "Call My By Your Name" didn't earn the same critical acclaim. Chalamet plays a teen who falls into dealing drugs when he moves to a new city.
Credit: A24
(TIE) 43. "Overboard" (Metascore: 42)
This remake of the 1987 rom-com stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez. The 2018 version swaps the gender roles from the original film to tell the story of a wealthy playboy with amnesia falling for a single mom.
Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
(TIE) 43. "Bad Samaritan" (Metascore: 42)
It's a cautionary tale about a valet-turned-burglar who stumbles into a dangerous situation when he robs the wrong customer. Sara Stewart of the New York Post says the film "plays like an unambitious episode of 'Black Mirror.'"
Credit: Electric Entertainment
(TIE) 43. "The Week Of" (Metascore: 42)
Chris Rock and Adam Sandler co-star in this Netflix movie about two fathers, one wealthy, one less so, who learn to work together during the week of their children's wedding.
Credit: Netflix
(TIE) 43. "Breaking In" (Metascore: 42)
In this film by "V for Vendetta" director James McTeigue, Gabrielle Union has to break into her late father's heavily protected estate when her children are held hostage by criminals.
Credit: Universal Pictures
(TIE) 41. "Arizona" (Metascore: 41)
A realtor and single mom, played by Rosemarie DeWitt, is terrorized by a disgruntled client in this dark comedy thriller, set during the 2009 housing crisis.
Credit: RLJE Films
(TIE) 41. "Super Troopers 2" (Metascore: 41)
Nearly 17 years after the first "Super Troopers" hit screens, fans of the cult classic helped crowdfund $4.7 million to make this sequel.
Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures
40. "Fireworks" (Metascore: 40)
This Japanese-language animated film is part teen love story, part sci-fi adventure and part comedy. Critics call it bland and confusing.
Credit: Toho
(TIE) 36. "Rodin" (Metascore: 39)
Vincent Lindon stars in this biopic about French sculptor Auguste Rodin.
Credit: Wild Bunch Distribution
(TIE) 36. "Zoe" (Metascore: 39)
In a near-future world, Ewan McGregor falls in love with a robot he created.
Credit: Amazon Studios
(TIE) 36. "The Darkest Minds" (Metascore: 39)
Jennifer Yuh Nelson directed this adaptation of Alexandra Bracken's young adult novel of the same name. According to Metacritic, critics gave the film generally unfavorable reviews.
Credit: Daniel McFadden
(TIE) 36. "Krystal" (Metascore: 39)
A sheltered young man named falls for an ex-alcoholic-prostitute played by Rosario Dawson.
Credit: Great Point Media
(TIE) 33. "Mile 22" (Metascore: 38)
Mark Wahlberg plays a CIA operative working to retrieve an asset who can help stop an attack on American soil.
Credit: STXfilms
(TIE) 33. "Submergence" (Metascore: 38)
James McAvoy is a British government agent. Alicia Vikander is a theoretical ocean biologist. They meet, fall in love and are promptly separated when she goes on a submarine expedition in the North Atlantic and he is captured by ISIS on a botched mission in Somalia.
Credit: Mars Distribution
(TIE) 33. "Midnight Sun" (Metascore: 38)
This movie joins "The Fault in Our Stars" and "A Walk to Remember" in the terminal-teen-romance genre. A teenage girl with a deadly sensitivity to the sun meets a hunky athlete who loves her.
Credit: Global Road Entertainment
(TIE) 30. "Traffik" (Metascore: 37)
A couple leaves the city for a romantic weekend in a remote mountain home, but things quickly go sideways when they have a run-in with a violent biker gang.
Credit: Codeblack Films
(TIE) 30. "Aardvark" (Metascore: 37)
Jenny Slate plays a therapist whose new patient, played by Zachary Quinto, seems to hallucinate people who aren't there. When the man's brother shows up, things get complicated.
Credit: LINDA KALLERUS
(TIE) 30. "The Cloverfield Paradox" (Metascore: 37)
John DeFore of the the Hollywood Reporter calls this third entry in the Cloverfield saga "a trainwreck … bent on extending a franchise that should have died a peaceful death almost exactly one decade ago."
Credit: Netflix
(TIE) 27. "Sherlock Gnomes" (Metascore: 36)
Paste Magazine calls this gnome-centric movie "a colorful mainstream family time-waster."
Credit: Paramount Pictures
(TIE) 27. "Forever My Girl" (Metascore: 36)
When a friend's funeral summons him back to his hometown, a country music star reconnects with his one true love.
Credit: Roadside Attractions
(TIE) 27. "Action Point" (Metascore: 36)
Johnny Knoxville owns a small-time amusement park called Action Point. His estranged teenage daughter comes to town just as a corporate mega-park opens nearby.
Credit: Paramount Pictures
(TIE) 22. "Kin" (Metascore: 35)
A teenager named Eli has a weapon that only he can fire. James Franco appears as a space-age gangster.
Credit: Lionsgate
(TIE) 22. "Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare" (Metascore: 35)
A demon starts killing off people who lie or refuse a dare. Many critics have noted that the film borrows heavily from the 2014 film "It Follows."
Credit: Universal Pictures
(TIE) 22. "Mute" (Metascore: 35)
David Sims of the Atlantic writes of this near-future flick, "It's not as abjectly inept as 'The Cloverfield Paradox,' but it's perhaps even more disappointing given the talented filmmaker involved."
Credit: Netflix
(TIE) 22. "The Hurricane Heist" (Metascore: 35)
This one is about a heist on the U.S. Treasury... during a hurricane.
Credit: Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
(TIE) 22. "Proud Mary" (Metascore: 35)
Rolling Stone's Peter Travers writes of this organized crime thriller, "Every paying audience member deserves their 12 bucks back."
Credit: Sony Pictures
(TIE) 20. "Siberia" (Metascore: 34)
Keanu Reeves plays a diamond merchant who handles some dangerous business dealings while falling for a local woman in a small Siberian town.
Credit: Saban Films
(TIE) 20. "Kings" (Metascore: 34)
A single mother and a reclusive Daniel Craig work together to keep wayward children safe during the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles.
Credit: The Orchard
19. "Looking Glass" (Metascore: 33)
This murder mystery stars Nicolas Cage as a grieving father who discovers a subterranean crawl space under a motel he and his wife have purchased.
Credit: Momentum Pictures
18. "Tyler Perry's Acrimony" (Metascore: 32)
Taraji P. Henson's second appearance on this list is a tale of a scorned woman who seeks revenge on her ex-husband.
Credit: Lionsgate
(TIE) 14. "Fifty Shades Freed" (Metascore: 31)
This third installment of the "50 Shades" franchise joins its predecessors in being almost unanimously panned by critics. Katie Walsh of the Chicago Tribune concedes, "The films are bad, but they are entertaining."
Credit: Universal Pictures
(TIE) 14. "Show Dogs" (Metascore: 31)
This one is a buddy cop movie starring a human Will Arnett and Ludacris as the voice of his canine partner Max.
Credit: Global Road Entertainment
(TIE) 14. "Death Wish" (Metascore: 31)
Bruce Willis plays a Chicago vigilante who avenges an attack on his wife and daughter. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski calls the film, "Die Hard With an Ambien."
Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures
(TIE) 14. "Blue Iguana" (Metascore: 31)
Sam Rockwell and Ben Schwartz play parolees who get swept into a British gem heist.
Credit: Screen Media Films
(TIE) 11. "The Outsider" (Metascore: 30)
Jared Leto is captured during World War II and locked in a Japanese prison where he learns the ways of the Yakuza. Indie Wire's David Ehrlich writes that this thriller is "even worse than it sounds."
Credit: Netflix
(TIE) 11. "Basmati Blues" (Metascore: 30)
Brie Larson stars in this vaguely Bollywood-style musical about genetically modified rice.
Credit: Shout! Studios
(TIE) 11. "Slender Man" (Metascore: 30)
Three young friends seek to investigate the disappearance of their friend Katie, suspecting that she may have been Slender Man's latest victim, but contacting Slender Man has deadly consequences.
Credit: Sony Pictures
10. "Peppermint" (Metascore: 29)
Jennifer Garner plays a mother who wakes from a coma and sets out to avenge the deaths of her daughter and husband. Film Threat's Brian Thompson calls the film "a failure on virtually every level."
Credit: STXfilms
9. "Winchester" (Metascore: 28)
This haunted-house story, inspired by the real-life home of Sarah Winchester, has been criticized for relying too heavily on jump scares as a substitute for plot or suspense.
Credit: Lionsgate
(TIE) 7. "The Happytime Murders" (Metascore: 27)
The creators of Sesame Street tried and failed to prevent STX Productions from using the tagline "No Sesame, All Street."
Credit: STXfilms
(TIE) 7. "Terminal" (Metascore: 27)
This plot of this crime thriller has been widely criticized for being incomprehensible.
Credit: RLJE Films
6. "Stratton" (Metascore: 26)
An MI6 agent is charged with tracking down a rogue Soviet operative before a chemical weapon attack.
Credit: Momentum Pictures
(TIE) 4. "Gotti" (Metascore: 24)
This biopic about notorious crime boss John Gotti was a critical and box office disaster. Even John Gotti Jr., whose book the film was based on, said Travolta doesn't have his dad's swagger.
Credit: Vertical Entertainment
(TIE) 4. "Dark Crimes" (Metascore: 24)
Henry Stewart of Slant Magazine writes that this Jim Carrey drama is "blatantly misogynistic, as well as unimaginatively repulsive."
Credit: Saban Films
(TIE) 2. "The Clapper" (Metascore: 21)
Ed Helms plays a regular guy who gets paid to be an infomercial audience guest. When a late-night TV show takes notice of his on-camera enthusiasm, he's turned into a meme and goes viral.
Credit: Momentum Pictures
(TIE) 2. "Life Itself" (Metascore: 21)
"This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman wrote and directed this film. And despite its star-studded ensemble cast, the movie has been panned as a messy melodrama with a contrived screenplay.
Credit: Amazon Studios
1. "The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall" (Metascore: 18)
A budding young novelist loses out on the Pulitzer Prize when his book is associated with a young man's suicide. The novelist then spirals into a life of affairs, alcoholism and anguish. It was described by Glenn Kenny at RogerEbert.com as "worthless woman-hating garbage."