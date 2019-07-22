Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Back
    Next
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo
    • The Oddities & Curiosities Expo

    • Skull Caps

      The Oddities & Curiosities Expo, a traveling exhibition of gothic and occult art, sideshow performers, and bizarre specimens, stopped at Villa Park, Illinois on July 20-21, 2019. CBS News photographer Jake Barlow took in the odd sights.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Traveling Show

      Vendors offer such bizarre items as preserved specimens, unusual antiques and original arts and crafts, horror and Halloween notions, and generally bizarre stuff.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Anti-Vampire Accessory

      This "Vampire Killing Kit" contains everything you need to vanquish Dracula, including a cross. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Mortal Remains

      A genuine human skull previously used in a medical school.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Shrunken Head

      The expo features a Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Mini Museum, with exhibits from the famed collectors of human oddities. Pictured: A shrunken human head. The mouth was sewn shut in order to keep the victim's spirit trapped inside.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Hair Piece

      Also on loan from Ripley's is a large ball of human hair, nicknamed Hoss, for which donations are still being accepted. (It will take a bit more to pass the Guinness World Record holder for largest ball of human hair, which weighs 167 pounds.)

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Moth

      A death's-head hawkmoth (Acherontia atropos).

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Slither

      A blind baby python.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Freak Show

      A model of "Jo-Jo the Dog-Faced Boy," a popular sideshow attraction who was brought to the United States from Russia by P.T. Barnum in the late 19th century. His excess hair was the result of hypertrichosis.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Bits and Pieces

      The Oddities & Curiosities Expo in Villa Park, Illinois.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Caught In A Web

      Since she was a little girl, Massachusetts artist Laura Morriseau, of Creative Cinderella, has been capturing and preserving spider's webs as art.  

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Better Than One

      A curiosity indeed, at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Faces

      Spooky crafts. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Doll

      The Oddities & Curiosities Expo in Villa Park, Illinois.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Hanging

      The tattooed Manda Rexx, who – aided by her husband, Chadillac Rexx – swings by hooks in her legs. They offer professional instructions in suspension and body piercings. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Bed of Nails

      A sideshow offers entertainers performing feats of daring. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Get Stuffed

      A taxidermy specimen. Classes are offered, in which students can create their own mounted taxidermy mouse. All specimens, we are assured, have been "ethically sourced," and died of natural causes. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Wishing Doll

      A wishing doll, with horns and tied hands, is draped with a red cloak from the Carpathian Mountain Region. "Strigoi Vii" witches are reputed to leave their bodies and insert their life force into these dolls, offering wishes to their owners. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Poison

      While arsenic has been purported to have medicinal purposes over the centuries, take a little too much and you die. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Visitors

      The expo is described as "kid friendly," but as the operators helpfully note, "it depends on the child." 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Grave Jewelry

      The perfect accessory for the goth inclined.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Under The Sea

      The Oddities & Curiosities Expo in Villa Park, Illinois.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Killer Clown

      A John Wayne Gacy clown costume for sale. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

    • Itsy Bitsy

      The Oddities & Curiosities Expo will be crawling over to Detroit (August 3), Austin (August 17), Kansas City (August 31), New Orleans (Sept. 21), Denver (Oct 5), Portland, Ore. (Oct. 19) and Atlanta (Nov. 16). 

      Photographs by Jake Barlow. 

      Text by David Morgan.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News