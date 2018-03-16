CBSN

The highest-paid U.S. sports stars in 2018, ranked

    • 24. Kevin Durant: $26.25 million

      Major sports contracts keep getting bigger.

      Thanks to big-money broadcasting deals, the most talented superstars in the world continue to break the bank. We've compiled a ranking of the highest-paid athletes in the United States — per Spotrac — for the 2018-2019 NFL and NBA seasons along with the 2018 MLB season. 

      For the 2018-2019 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant could enter the final season of a two-year, $51.25 million deal with the team if he doesn't opt out in the offseason. Even if he does, the basketball star is expected to re-sign with Golden State.

      Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    • 23. Felix Hernandez: $26.85 million

      The Mariners ace signed a seven-year, $175 million extension in 2013 with Seattle. The former Cy Young award winner will be eligible to be a free agent after the 2019 season, unless the pitcher suffers an elbow injury. If so, that'll add a 2020 team option at a salary of $1 million to his contract. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 21 (tie). Albert Pujols: $27 million

      Back in 2012, Pujols departed the St. Louis Cardinals for the Angels on a 10-year, $240 million contract. The Angels will pay the likely Hall-of-Fame baseball player through 2021, and his pact includes a full, no-trade clause, among other incentives.

      Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    • 21 (tie). Drew Brees: $27 million

      During NFL free agency, Brees re-signed with the New Orleans Saints on a two-year, $50 million extension that'll pay the quarterback $27 million in 2018. 

      Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    • 20. DeMar DeRozan: $27.74 million

      The Raptors guard inked a five-year, $139 million extension with Toronto in 2016. DeRozan will enter the third year of his deal in 2018, and his pact includes a player option for the 2020 basketball season.

      Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    • 19. Carmelo Anthony: $27.93 million

      Anthony could enter the 2018 NBA campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder if the star forward declines to use his early-termination option. If he does, Anthony will then be eligible to be a free agent after the 2019 season.

      Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    • 18. Damian Lillard: $27.98 million

      The Blazers' sharpshooting guard will enter the third season of a five-year, $139.9 million extension that he signed with Portland in 2016. Lillard is eligible to hit free agency following the 2020 season.  

      Credit: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    • 17. Al Horford: $28.9 million

      The Celtics big man will enter the penultimate season of his four-year, $113.3 million deal that he signed with Boston in 2016. Horford also has a player option for the 2019 NBA season.

      Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    • 16. Yoenis Cespedes: $29 million

      The power-hitting outfielder is in the second season of a four-year, $110 million deal with the New York Mets. Cespedes' deal also includes a full no-trade clause.

      Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    • 15. Paul Millsap: $29.7 million

      In the 2018-2019 NBA season, Millsap will be in the final campaign of a two-year, $61 million contract with the Nuggets. Denver does have a team option that would pay the basketball star an even $30 million in 2020.

      Credit: Gene Sweeney Jr. / Getty Images

    • 12 (tie). Miguel Cabrera: $30 million

      The Tigers slugger is currently in the third season of an eight-year, $248 million contract with Detroit. The two-time MVP is signed through 2023, and his deal includes a two-year vesting option if Cabrera finishes in the top 10 in MVP voting in 2023.

      Credit: Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

    • 12 (tie). Jake Arrieta: $30 million

      Prior to MLB spring training, Arrieta signed a three-year, $75 million pact with the Philadelphia Phillies that includes a player opt-out after the 2019 season.

      Credit: Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

    • 12 (tie). David Price: $30 million

      Price is currently in the third season of a seven-year, $217 million pact with the Boston Red Sox. The left-handed pitcher is able to opt out of his deal after the current season.

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 11. James Harden: $30.4 million

      In the upcoming NBA season, Harden will be in the final year of a four-year, $117.96 million pact. The Houston Rockets superstar has already signed a four-year, $169.3 million extension that starts in 2019.

      Credit: Scott Halleran / Getty Images

    • 10. Mike Conley: $30.5 million

      The Memphis Grizzlies guard will be in the third season of a five-year, $152.6 million deal inked in 2016. Conley has an early-termination option following the 2020-2021 NBA season.

      Credit: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

    • 9. Kyle Lowry: $31 million

      Lowry will enter the second season of a three-year, $100 million deal with the Toronto Raptors in 2018.  

      Credit: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

    • 8. Gordon Hayward: $31.2 million

      In Hayward's first season with the Boston Celtics, the star forward suffered a leg injury that cost him the entire campaign. The former Jazz basketball player will make more than $31 million in his second season of a four-year, $127.83 million deal that was signed in 2017.

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 7. Blake Griffin: $32.08 million

      During the 2017 NBA offseason, Griffin signed a five-year, $171.2 million pact with the Clippers. Months later, Los Angeles traded the star forward to the Pistons, activating a 15 percent trade bonus in his contract. Griffin will now make slightly more than $32 million in the 2018 NBA season.

      Credit: Leon Halip / Getty Images

    • 6. Clayton Kershaw: $33 million

      In 2014, Kershaw inked a seven-year, $215 million deal with the Dodgers. The left-handed pitcher will earn $33 million in 2018, and he'll be able to opt out of the pact in the upcoming offseason.

      Credit: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

    • 5. Mike Trout: $33.25 million

      Arguably baseball's best player, Trout is in the third season of a six-year, $144.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The two-time MVP's salary jumped from $19.25 million in 2017 to $33.25 million this season.

      Credit: Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

    • 4. Russell Westbrook: $35.3 million

      2018 will be the first year of Westbrook's massive five-year, $205 million pact with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The dynamic point guard will be eligible to hit the free-agent market following the 2023 season.

      Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

    • 3. LeBron James: $35.6 million

      In the upcoming NBA offseason, James will have the option to pick up the final season of his original three-year, $99.86 million deal with the Cavaliers. If he sticks with Cleveland, he'll earn $35.6 million in 2018.

      Credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

    • 2. Stephen Curry: $37.5 million

      During the 2018-2019 NBA season, Curry will be in the second season of a five-year, $201.2 million extension with the Golden State Warriors. He'll be a free agent after the 2022 season.

      Credit: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

    • 1. Jimmy Garoppolo: $42.6 million

      During NFL offseason, Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Averaging $27.5 million per season, the Niners quarterback will make $42.6 million in 2018 because of a $35 million roster and signing bonus.  

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images