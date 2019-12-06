The best movies of 2019, ranked

It was another great year for movies.
Cinephiles were treated to Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci teaming with veteran director Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman;" a new Quentin Tarantino film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie; the culmination of more than 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe films via "Avengers: Endgame;" and Adam Sandler receiving high praise in a movie that critics actually like.
But which film is the best of 2019? We've got your answer.
These movies are rated the highest among all of the films released this year, according to the movie review aggregator Metacritic. We narrowed the list to focus on films with at least 10 critic reviews.