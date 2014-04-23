Stars who love soccer

-
Norton, Myers, Butler
Edward Norton, Mike Myers and Gerard Butler attend a UNICEF soccer aid match on May 27, 2012 in Manchester, England.
All three are passionate soccer fans. Keep clicking to see which other stars are fans of the sport.
Full coverage of the 2014 World Cup
Credit: Nathan Cox/Getty Images
-
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo di Caprio attends the UEFA Champions League soccer match on Nov. 5, 2013, at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
-
President Obama
President Barack Obama bounces a soccer ball on his head while hosting a ceremony honoring players and coaches from the Major League Soccer champions Los Angeles Galaxy at the White House on March 26, 2013, in Washington.
Mr. Obama has said publicly that he is a fan of the West Ham United F.C.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
-
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise reacts to a missed goal by the Los Angeles Galaxy during the MLS game against AC Milan on July 19, 2009, in Carson, Calif.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
-
Charlize Theron
Actress Charlize Theron attends the 2009 World Football Challenge game on July 21, 2009, in Pasadena, Calif.
Theron has been spotted cheering on Chelsea and Arsenal at games in the past.
Credit: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
-
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay participates in UNICEF soccer charity match on June 6, 2010, in Manchester, England.
Ramsay used to play professionally for the Rangers F.C. before becoming a celebrity chef.
Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
-
Samuel L. Jackson
Actor Samuel L. Jackson holds an Atletico Madrid football shirt during the photo shoot for the Spanish promotion of his new movie "S.W.A.T" on Nov. 7, 2003, in Madrid, Spain.
Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
-
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant attends the final football match of the UEFA Europa League Fulham FC vs Aletico Madrid in Hamburg, Germany on May 12, 2010.
Credit: NIGEL TREBLIN/AFP/Getty Images
-
Shakira
Shakira and her son, Milan, look on prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Camp Nou on Sept. 14, 2013, in Barcelona, Spain.
Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images
-
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood is seen during the half time of the West Ham vs. Watford match on May 1, 2004, in London.
Credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images
-
Russell Brand
Russell Brand enjoys the atmosphere during the Power Championship Playoff semi-final on May 7, 2012, in London.
Credit: Tom Dulat/Getty Images
-
Snoop Lion
Snoop Lion unveils the FIFA Soccer 13 cover art during the FIFA Soccer 13 launch tournament on Sept. 24, 2012, in New York.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks chats with members of Aston Villa before the game against the Portland Timbers at Jeld-Wen Field on July 24, 2011, in Portland, Ore.
Hanks is one of Aston Villa's most famous fans.
Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
-
Sylvester Stalllone
Sylvester Stallone salutes fans with an Everton scarf prior to the start of the Barclays Premiership match between Everton and Reading on Jan. 14, 2007, in Liverpool, England.
Credit: Michael Steele/Getty Imags
-
Drew Carey
NBC announcer Kyle Martino interviews Seattle Sounders FC minority owner Drew Carry during the MLS game against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sept. 29, 2012, in Vancouver, Canada.
Credit: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
-
Rod Stewart
Recording artist Rod Stewart kicks a soccer ball to the crowd as he is introduced at Caesars Palace to launch his two-year residency "Rod Stewart: The Hits." at The Colosseum August 24, 2011, in Las Vegas.
Stewart has been an ardent fan of the Scottish soccer team Celtic his entire life.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
-
Alyssa Milano
Actress Alyssa Milano attends the World Football Challenge between Chelsea FC and Inter Milan at the Rose Bowl on July 21, 2009, in Pasadena, Calif.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
-
Elton John
Musician Elton John warms up before an NFL game on Sept. 9, 2004, in Foxborough, Mass.
John was once chairman of his favorite soccer team, Watford F.C.
Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
-
Spike Lee
Spike Lee and his son Jackson attend the match between the New York Red Bulls and the Colorado Rapids on March 25, 2012, in Harrison, N.J.
Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images
-
Justin Timberlake
British soccer star David Beckham chats with pop star Justin Timberlake on June 12, 2008, in Los Angeles.
Timberlake supports Manchester United.
Credit: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
-
Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher of Oasis fame holds the FA Cup on May 19, 2011, in London.
Gallagher roots for Manchester City.
Credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images
-
Mike Tyson
Boxing champion Mike Tyson and former Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona pose after arriving to attend the screening of US director Steven Soderbergh's film 'Che' on May 21, 2008, in Cannes, southern France.
Tyson is a fan of the Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
-
Prince Charles
Prince Charles of Wales poses with Burnley Chairman Barry Kilby while holding a Burnley soccer jersey on Feb. 5, 2010, in Burnley, England.
In 2012, Charles admitted that Burnley is his favorite team.
Credit: Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images