    • Space destroying black holes
    • Black holes

      Black holes are the evolutionary endpoints of stars at least 10 to 15 times as massive as the sun. The accompanying graphic is an artist's illustration of galaxy with a supermassive black hole at its core.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    • Young black hole

      Artist's illustration of young black hole.

      Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    • Black hole

      A pair of jets observed being emitted from a stellar black hole.

      Credit: ESO/Chandra

    • Cygnus X-1

      The black hole Cygnus X-1 has been found to give of X-ray emissions that flicker in hundredths of a second.

      Credit: NASA Marshall Center

    • Cygnus X-1

      The Cygnus X-1 system consists of a black hole with a mass about 10 times that of the Sun in a close orbit with a blue supergiant star with a mass of about 20 Suns

      Credit: NASA