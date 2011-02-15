Space destroying black holes

Black holes are the evolutionary endpoints of stars at least 10 to 15 times as massive as the sun. The accompanying graphic is an artist's illustration of galaxy with a supermassive black hole at its core.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Young black hole
Artist's illustration of young black hole.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Black hole
A pair of jets observed being emitted from a stellar black hole.
Credit: ESO/Chandra
Cygnus X-1
The black hole Cygnus X-1 has been found to give of X-ray emissions that flicker in hundredths of a second.
Credit: NASA Marshall Center
The Cygnus X-1 system consists of a black hole with a mass about 10 times that of the Sun in a close orbit with a blue supergiant star with a mass of about 20 Suns