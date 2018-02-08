Top social media influencers of 2018

In recent years, brands have been using so-called "influencers" -- fitness gurus, gaming addicts, beauty bloggers, fashionistas and others -- as the face of their advertisements. Influencers' endorsed opinions about products, which are shared on social media platforms, help spread viral conversations about brands online.
Los Angeles-based Influential has developed a platform that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) -- powered by supercomputer IBM Watson -- to match Fortune 1000 brands with social media influencers. The company helps brands identify influencers by using demographic, contextual and psychographic information. And by using Watson, Influential is able to identify traits that both an influencer and a brand have in common, and then match them accordingly.
