CBSN

Top social media influencers of 2018

Back
    Next
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018
    • Top social media influencers of 2018

    • Influential

      In recent years, brands have been using so-called "influencers" -- fitness gurus, gaming addicts, beauty bloggers, fashionistas and others -- as the face of their advertisements. Influencers' endorsed opinions about products, which are shared on social media platforms, help spread viral conversations about brands online. 

      Los Angeles-based Influential has developed a platform that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) -- powered by supercomputer IBM Watson -- to match Fortune 1000 brands with social media influencers. The company helps brands identify influencers by using demographic, contextual and psychographic information. And by using Watson, Influential is able to identify traits that both an influencer and a brand have in common, and then match them accordingly.

      Click through to see who Influential considers to be some of the top-performing social media influencers of 2018. 

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • Huda Kattan

      Huda Kattan is a makeup artist and beauty blogger who founded the cosmetics line Huda Beauty. Her first product -- a series of false eyelashes -- became popular after Kim Kardashian wore them.

      Kattan has 24.3 million followers on Instagram and 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Emotionality, artistic interests, ideal and self-expression 

      Credit: Huda Kattan/Instagram

    • Lele Pons

      Lele Pons is a social media star and actress who is best known for her content on Instagram and YouTube. Pons is also a brand ambassador for CoverGirl. 

      Pons currently has 22 million followers on Instagram and more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Self-enhancement, ideal, love and excitement

      Credit: Lele Pons/Instagram

    • Zach King

      Zach King is best-known for his videos that appear as though he is doing magic. He typically posts challenges and video tutorials to his YouTube channel.

      King has 21.4 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Gregariousness, openness to change, immoderation and friendliness 

      Credit: Zach King/Instagram

    • Cameron Dallas

      Cameron Dallas is well-known for his videos and photos on Instagram. The actor has starred in several films, including "Expelled" and "The Outfield." Dallas also played a leading role in the reality series "Chasing Cameron."

      Dallas has 20.7 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 million followers on Facebook. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Gregariousness, openness to change, excitement and vulnerability

      Credit: Cameron Dallas/Instagram

    • Amanda Cerny

      Amanda Cerny has a large following on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The former Playboy playmate is a fitness professional who has starred in "Adam Devine's House Party" and "The Deleted." 

      Cerny has 19.5 million followers on Instagram and 2.1 million subscribers on YouTube. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Openness to change, excitement, self-enhancement and liberty

      Credit: Amanda Cerny/Instagram

    • Andrew Bachelor

      Andrew Bachelor, also known as King Bach, is an actor and comedian. Bachelor is active on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. He has appeared on "Black Jesus," "House of Lies" and "The Mindy Project." 

      Bachelor has 14.8 million followers on Instagram and 9.5 million followers on Facebook. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Openness to change, liberty, self-enhancement and ideal

      Credit: Andrew Bachelor/Instagram

    • Juanpa Zurita

      Juanpa Zurita is well-liked on both Instagram and YouTube for his comedic skits. Zurita is a model for Dolce & Gabbana. He also hosted MTV's Millennial Awards in 2017, where he was named Digital Icon of the Year. 

      Zurita has 14.7 million followers on Instagram and 6.2 million followers on Facebook. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Excitement seeking, imagination, artistic interests and intellect

      Credit: Juanpa Zurita/Instagram

    • Michelle Lewin

      Michelle Lewin is a fitness model and body builder who has been featured on dozens of magazine covers, including Playboy and Muscle & Fitness. She has won several bikini fitness competitions and is recognized as one of the world's most notable fitness stars. 

      Lewin has 12.8 million followers on Instagram and 8.9 million followers on Facebook. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Excitement seeking, ideal, excitement and imagination 

      Credit: Michelle Lewin/Instagram

    • Chiara Ferragni

      Chiara Ferragni is a fashion influencer and blogger. She has modeled for Guess and collaborated with Steve Madden to design a shoe collection. Ferragni is also a brand ambassador for shampoo maker Pantene and toy company Mattel. 

      Ferragni has 11.6 million followers on Instagram and 1.2 million followers on Facebook. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Self-enhancement, activity level, ideal and stability 

      Credit: Chiara Ferragni/Instagram

    • Jake Paul

      Jake Paul became popular for his role as Dirk on the Disney Channel series "Bizaardvark." He is also well-known for his YouTube channel. 

      Paul has 10.5 million followers on Instagram and 13.6 million subscribers on YouTube. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Gregariousness, openness to change, excitement and liberty

      Credit: Jake Paul/Instagram

    • Josh Ostrovsky

      Josh Ostrovsky, best known as The Fat Jew, is a social media personality, actor and entrepreneur. His meme-based Instagram page is highly followed for his satire. Ostrovsky is also the founder of Swish Beverages, which created White Girl Rosé.

      Ostrovsky has 10.3 million followers on Instagram and 1 million followers on Facebook. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Immoderation, liberalism, anger and intellect 

      Credit: Josh Ostrovsky/Instagram

    • Lilly Singh

      Lilly Singh is a YouTube star, author, actress and comedian. Last year, she released her first book, "How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life." Forbes ranked Singh as one of the top influencers in entertainment. 

      Singh has 7.2 million followers on Instagram and 13.2 million subscribers on YouTube. 

      IBM Watson AI personality traits: Openness to change, emotionality, altruism and self-enhancement 

      Credit: Lilly Singh/Instagram