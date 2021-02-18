Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean

A man makes his way near the Roman Agora in central Athens during a rare heavy snowfall on February 16, 2021. Greece's weather agency warned of "low temperatures, ice and snowfall" and the civil protection agency recommended that people avoid travel.
Credit: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images
The Parthenon
The Parthenon temple, atop the Athenian Acropolis hill, is pictured during heavy snowfall in Athens on February 16, 2021.
Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
Athens
A man makes his way through Monastiraki square in central Athens during a rare heavy snowfall in the city on February 16, 2021
Credit: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images
Snowman at the Parthenon
A snowman is pictured with the Parthenon temple in the background during heavy snowfall in Athens on February 16, 2021.
Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
Istanbul
A woman walking along a snow-covered road in Istanbul, Turkey, with Taksim Mosque under construction in the background.
Credit: Hakan Akgun/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Istanbul
People take photos in the snow-covered garden of the Suleymaniye Mosque, one of the best-known mosques in Istanbul, Turkey. Galata Tower is seen in the background.
Credit: Hakan Akgun/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Cappadocia
A drone photo shows snow-covered Cappadocia, which is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site and is famous for its chimney rocks, in Nevsehir, Turkey, on February 18, 2021.
Credit: Behcet Alkan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Jerusalem
A snowman outside the Dome of the Rock mosque after a snowfall in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.
Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Jerusalem's Western Wall
An ultra-Orthodox Jew prays as snow falls at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on February 18, 2021.
Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
Jerusalem's Jaffa Gate
A man walks with an umbrella as snow falls at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on February 17, 2021.
Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
Jerusalem's Old City
A woman walks on a snow-covered street in Jerusalem's Old City late on February 17, 2021.
Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
Mount of Olives
A man takes pictures at the Mount of Olives following heavy snowfall in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.
Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images
Jerusalem
Snow covers a neighborhood in Jerusalem late on February 17, 2021.
Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
Jerusalem's Old City
A man walks with an umbrella as snow falls at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City late on February 17, 2021.
Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
Jerusalem
A bulldozer clears a snow-covered road along the walls of Jerusalem late on February 17, 2021.
Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
Amman Citadel
People play in the snow among the ruins of the Amman Citadel following a snowstorm in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on February 18, 2021.
Credit: KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images
Amman, Jordan
A street is covered in snow following a snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, on February 18, 2021.
Credit: KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images
Athens
People play with snowballs during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, with the Parthenon temple atop the Athenian Acropolis hill in the background, on February 16, 2021.
Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
The Parthenon
The Parthenon temple is pictured during heavy snowfall in Athens on February 16, 2021.
Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
Hebron
A Palestinian man photographs another on a snow-covered street in the West Bank city of Hebron on February 18, 2021.
Credit: HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images
Hebron
This areal view shows the Ibrahimi Mosque or the Tomb of the Patriarchs surrounded by snow in West Bank city of Hebron on February 18, 2021.
Credit: HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images
Hebron
Palestinian children throw snowballs at each other in a snow-covered street in the West Bank city of Hebron on February 18, 2021.
Credit: HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images
Jerusalem
A view of snow-dusted rooftops in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.
Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Dome of the Rock
A view of the Dome of the Rock mosque and its surroundings after a snowfall at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.
Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Jerusalem selfie
A man takes photos in the snow near Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.
Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Mount of Olives
Snow covers the Mount of Olives Jewish cemetery in Jerusalem, with the Dome of the Rock mosque visible in the background, on February 18, 2021.
Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images
Jerusalem's Damascus Gate
People take photos and enjoy the snow around Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.
Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Jerusalem
A view of the Dome of the Rock mosque and its surroundings after a snowfall at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.
Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Jerusalem's Damascus Gate
People take photos and enjoy the snow around Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.
Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Dome of the Rock
A view of the Dome of the Rock mosque and its surroundings after a snowfall in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.
Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Jerusalem
Children play in the snow in Jerusalem, with the Dome of the Rock mosque seen in the background, on February 18, 2021.
Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Istanbul
A woman is seen near a Turkish flag and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge after snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey on February 17, 2021.
Credit: Muhammed Gencebay Gur/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Istanbul
Children throw snowballs in front of the Blue Mosque on February 17, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. An overnight cold front brought heavy snowfall to Istanbul in the early morning, covering the city in snow, delaying morning commutes and disrupting ferry services.
Credit: Getty Images
Istanbul
Children play in the snow in front of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque on February 17, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Credit: Getty Images
Jerusalem
A Palestinian woman walks through the al-Aqsa compound as snow falls at the Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem on February 17, 2021.