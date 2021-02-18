Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean

Back
    image_gallery.single.controls.next
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean
    • Rare snowfall blankets the Mediterranean

    • Athens

      A man makes his way near the Roman Agora in central Athens during a rare heavy snowfall on February 16, 2021. Greece's weather agency warned of "low temperatures, ice and snowfall" and the civil protection agency recommended that people avoid travel.

      Credit: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

    • The Parthenon

      The Parthenon temple, atop the Athenian Acropolis hill, is pictured during heavy snowfall in Athens on February 16, 2021.

      Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

    • Athens

      A man makes his way through Monastiraki square in central Athens during a rare heavy snowfall in the city on February 16, 2021

      Credit: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

    • Snowman at the Parthenon

      A snowman is pictured with the Parthenon temple in the background during heavy snowfall in Athens on February 16, 2021.

      Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

    • Istanbul

      A woman walking along a snow-covered road in Istanbul, Turkey, with Taksim Mosque under construction in the background.

      Credit: Hakan Akgun/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    • Istanbul

      People take photos in the snow-covered garden of the Suleymaniye Mosque, one of the best-known mosques in Istanbul, Turkey. Galata Tower is seen in the background.

      Credit: Hakan Akgun/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    • Cappadocia

      A drone photo shows snow-covered Cappadocia, which is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site and is famous for its chimney rocks, in Nevsehir, Turkey, on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: Behcet Alkan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem

      A snowman outside the Dome of the Rock mosque after a snowfall in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem's Western Wall

      An ultra-Orthodox Jew prays as snow falls at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem's Jaffa Gate

      A man walks with an umbrella as snow falls at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on February 17, 2021.

      Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem's Old City

      A woman walks on a snow-covered street in Jerusalem's Old City late on February 17, 2021.

      Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

    • Mount of Olives

      A man takes pictures at the Mount of Olives following heavy snowfall in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem

      Snow covers a neighborhood in Jerusalem late on February 17, 2021.

      Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem's Old City

      A man walks with an umbrella as snow falls at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City late on February 17, 2021.

      Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem

      A bulldozer clears a snow-covered road along the walls of Jerusalem late on February 17, 2021.

      Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

    • Amman Citadel

      People play in the snow among the ruins of the Amman Citadel following a snowstorm in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

    • Amman, Jordan

      A street is covered in snow following a snowstorm in Amman, Jordan, on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

    • Athens

      People play with snowballs during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, with the Parthenon temple atop the Athenian Acropolis hill in the background, on February 16, 2021.

      Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

    • The Parthenon

      The Parthenon temple is pictured during heavy snowfall in Athens on February 16, 2021.

      Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

    • Hebron

      A Palestinian man photographs another on a snow-covered street in the West Bank city of Hebron on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images

    • Hebron

      This areal view shows the Ibrahimi Mosque or the Tomb of the Patriarchs surrounded by snow in West Bank city of Hebron on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images

    • Hebron

      Palestinian children throw snowballs at each other in a snow-covered street in the West Bank city of Hebron on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem

      A view of snow-dusted rooftops in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Dome of the Rock

      A view of the Dome of the Rock mosque and its surroundings after a snowfall at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem selfie

      A man takes photos in the snow near Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem on February 18, 2021. 

      Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Mount of Olives

      Snow covers the Mount of Olives Jewish cemetery in Jerusalem, with the Dome of the Rock mosque visible in the background, on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem's Damascus Gate

      People take photos and enjoy the snow around Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem

      A view of the Dome of the Rock mosque and its surroundings after a snowfall at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021. 

      Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem's Damascus Gate

      People take photos and enjoy the snow around Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Dome of the Rock

      A view of the Dome of the Rock mosque and its surroundings after a snowfall in Jerusalem on February 18, 2021. 

      Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Jerusalem

      Children play in the snow in Jerusalem, with the Dome of the Rock mosque seen in the background, on February 18, 2021.

      Credit: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Istanbul

      A woman is seen near a Turkish flag and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge after snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey on February 17, 2021.

      Credit: Muhammed Gencebay Gur/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    • Istanbul

      Children throw snowballs in front of the Blue Mosque on February 17, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. An overnight cold front brought heavy snowfall to Istanbul in the early morning, covering the city in snow, delaying morning commutes and disrupting ferry services.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Istanbul

      Children play in the snow in front of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque on February 17, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Jerusalem

      A Palestinian woman walks through the al-Aqsa compound as snow falls at the Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem on February 17, 2021.

      Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images