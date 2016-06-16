Shanghai Disney makes its debut
The Enchanted Storybook Castle is reflected in the sunglasses of a girl during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016. Entertainment giant Disney debuted the ultimate American cultural concept to Communist-ruled China on June 16, opening a massive $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai catering to a rising middle class.
Shanghai Disney Resort
The first visitor reacts as he enters the Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
People line up to enter the Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
People line up to enter the Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
Fireworks explode over the Shanghai Disney Resort during the opening ceremony in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
People visit Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
A woman wearing Mickey Mouse ears watches the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
Mickey and Minnie Mouse pose for a photograph at the opening ceremony for the Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016. Walt Disney Co. opened its first theme park in mainland China on Thursday at a ceremony that mixed speeches by Communist Party officials, a Chinese children's choir and actors dressed as Sleeping Beauty and other Disney characters.
Shanghai Disney Resort
Visitors attend the opening day of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
Mickey Mouse entertains visitors on the opening day of the Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
An actress dressed as Snow White poses in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
People watch the Mickey Parade at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
A girl walks in the "Alice in Wonderland Maze" at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
A man wears Mickey Mouse ears after the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
People visit Shanghai Disney Resort during a three-day grand opening event in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
Visitors take a selfie after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
A young girl in her princess outfit reacts to the sound of a dog in the "Alice in Wonderland Maze" attraction on opening day at the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, center, poses with volunteers at Shanghai Disney Resort during the opening ceremony in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.
Shanghai Disney Resort
People visit at Shanghai Disney Resorts as part of the three-day grand opening events in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.