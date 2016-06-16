Entertainment Shanghai Disney makes its debut





JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images The Enchanted Storybook Castle is reflected in the sunglasses of a girl during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016. Entertainment giant Disney debuted the ultimate American cultural concept to Communist-ruled China on June 16, opening a massive $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai catering to a rising middle class.

Shanghai Disney Resort JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images The first visitor reacts as he enters the Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort REUTERS/Aly Song People line up to enter the Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort REUTERS/Aly Song People line up to enter the Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort REUTERS/Aly Song Fireworks explode over the Shanghai Disney Resort during the opening ceremony in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort REUTERS/Aly Song People visit Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort REUTERS/Aly Song A woman wearing Mickey Mouse ears watches the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Mickey and Minnie Mouse pose for a photograph at the opening ceremony for the Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016. Walt Disney Co. opened its first theme park in mainland China on Thursday at a ceremony that mixed speeches by Communist Party officials, a Chinese children's choir and actors dressed as Sleeping Beauty and other Disney characters.

Shanghai Disney Resort JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images Visitors attend the opening day of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Mickey Mouse entertains visitors on the opening day of the Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images An actress dressed as Snow White poses in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images People watch the Mickey Parade at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images A girl walks in the "Alice in Wonderland Maze" at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort REUTERS/Aly Song A man wears Mickey Mouse ears after the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort REUTERS/Aly Song People visit Shanghai Disney Resort during a three-day grand opening event in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images Visitors take a selfie after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images A young girl in her princess outfit reacts to the sound of a dog in the "Alice in Wonderland Maze" attraction on opening day at the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort REUTERS/Aly Song Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, center, poses with volunteers at Shanghai Disney Resort during the opening ceremony in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.