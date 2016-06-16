Watch CBS News
Shanghai Disney makes its debut

gettyimages-540542526.jpg
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

The Enchanted Storybook Castle is reflected in the sunglasses of a girl during the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016. Entertainment giant Disney debuted the ultimate American cultural concept to Communist-ruled China on June 16, opening a massive $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai catering to a rising middle class.

Shanghai Disney Resort

gettyimages-540630522.jpg
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

The first visitor reacts as he enters the Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

rtx2gi1t.jpg
REUTERS/Aly Song

People line up to enter the Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

rtx2gi1s.jpg
REUTERS/Aly Song

People line up to enter the Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

rtx2ghy6.jpg
REUTERS/Aly Song

Fireworks explode over the Shanghai Disney Resort during the opening ceremony in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

rtx2gi93.jpg
REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit Shanghai Disney Resort after the opening ceremony in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

rtx2gi7k.jpg
REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman wearing Mickey Mouse ears watches the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

ap16168156913603.jpg
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Mickey and Minnie Mouse pose for a photograph at the opening ceremony for the Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016. Walt Disney Co. opened its first theme park in mainland China on Thursday at a ceremony that mixed speeches by Communist Party officials, a Chinese children's choir and actors dressed as Sleeping Beauty and other Disney characters.

Shanghai Disney Resort

gettyimages-540629438.jpg
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Visitors attend the opening day of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

ap16168376669062.jpg
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Mickey Mouse entertains visitors on the opening day of the Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

gettyimages-540276912.jpg
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

An actress dressed as Snow White poses in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

gettyimages-540285780.jpg
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

People watch the Mickey Parade at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

gettyimages-540277768.jpg
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

A girl walks in the "Alice in Wonderland Maze" at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

rtx2giaj.jpg
REUTERS/Aly Song

A man wears Mickey Mouse ears after the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

rtx2ghy5.jpg
REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit Shanghai Disney Resort during a three-day grand opening event in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

gettyimages-540641842.jpg
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Visitors take a selfie after the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

gettyimages-540641850.jpg
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

A young girl in her princess outfit reacts to the sound of a dog in the "Alice in Wonderland Maze" attraction on opening day at the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

rtx2ghqc.jpg
REUTERS/Aly Song

Disney's Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, center, poses with volunteers at Shanghai Disney Resort during the opening ceremony in Shanghai on June 16, 2016.

Shanghai Disney Resort

rtx2ge0e.jpg
REUTERS/Aly Song

People visit at Shanghai Disney Resorts as part of the three-day grand opening events in Shanghai on June 15, 2016.

First published on June 16, 2016 / 10:08 AM

