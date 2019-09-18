Scenes from Riot Fest

-
On September 13-15, 2019, fans attended the 15th annual edition of Riot Fest, a Chicago music festival heavily geared toward punk rock, featuring three days of performances by 91 bands and solo acts.
Photos by CBS News' Jake Barlow and Ed Spinelli.
Fans contain their enthusiasm at the 15th annual Riot Fest, at Douglas Park in Chicago.
Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019. The group performed its 2002 album "Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots" all the way through, including the songs "Flight Test" and "Do You Realize??"
During part of the show Wayne Coyne, lead singer of The Flaming Lips, crowd-surfed in a giant ball.
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.
Nuptials
Danielle & Dane Duhoffman said their "I do's" at Riot Fest this weekend.
Descendents performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.
The rock band Blink-182 performs at Riot Fest 2019, in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.
Blink-182 performs at Riot Fest 2019, in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019. Their setlist included "All the Small Things," "I Miss You" and "Bored to Death."
Dashboard performs at Riot Fest 2019, in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.
Dashboard performs at Riot Fest 2019, in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.
Dashboard performs at Riot Fest 2019, in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.
Carried away at Riot Fest.
Fans attend the 15th annual edition of Riot Fest in Chicago.
Turnstile, a hardcore punk band from Maryland, performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Turnstile performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Luke Spiller, of the English rock band The Struts, performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
The Struts performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Crowdsurfing
Mobility assistance among the fans at Riot Fest 2019.
From Mongolia, The Hu is a rock band who incorporate Mongolian instruments and throat singing. They performed at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. Their debut album, "The Gereg," was released earlier his year.
The Hu perform at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
The Hu perform at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Testament, a thrash metal band from California, performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Testament performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Anthrax performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. For a band that hailed from New York City, the Chicago Bulls jerseys were a nice touch.
Anthrax performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. The band asked fans to vote online for which songs to include in their setlist. The results: "Caught In a Mosh," "Got the Time," "Madhouse," "I Am the Law," "Now It's Dark," "In the End," "Air," "Antisocial" and "Indians."
Hailing from Britain, The Selecter, a 2-tone ska band, performs at Riot Fest Saturday, September 14, 2019.
The Selecter at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Wu-Tang Clan performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Real High Fives
A stilt walker among the crowds at Riot Fest.
Singer Monique Powell, of the ska punk band Save Ferris, performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.
The Florida punk band Against Me performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.
The new wave band The B-52s flew into Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.
Kate Pierson of The B-52s performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.
Fred Schneider of The B-52s performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.
The riot grrrls known as Bikini Kill perform at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.
The English rock band Ride performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.
The New Jersey-based band Dead Swords performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.
Singer Patti Smith performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago. Her setlist included "Dancing Barefoot," Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side," "Because the Night," and The Rolling Stones' "I'm Free."
The Village People put in an appearance at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago, performing such hits as "Y.M.C.A.," "In the Navy" and "Macho Man."
The Kentucky punk band White Reaper performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.
English singer-songwriter Nick Lowe, performing with Los Straitjackets, appeared at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago. They performed some of Lowe's best-known songs, including "So It Goes" and "Cruel to Be Kind," as well as the Straitjackets' "Kawanga!"
Rise Against performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Slayer performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Slayer performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.]
Slayer is on their farewell tour, and performed their last show ever in the Chicago/Milwaukee area.
Photos by CBS News' Jake Barlow and Ed Spinelli. Edited by David Morgan.
For more info:
riotfest.org
