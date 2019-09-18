Live

Scenes from Riot Fest

    • Fans

      On September 13-15, 2019, fans attended the 15th annual edition of Riot Fest, a Chicago music festival heavily geared toward punk rock, featuring three days of performances by 91 bands and solo acts.

      Photos by CBS News' Jake Barlow and Ed Spinelli.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Fans contain their enthusiasm at the 15th annual Riot Fest, at Douglas Park in Chicago. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      The Flaming Lips at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019. The group performed its 2002 album "Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots" all the way through, including the songs "Flight Test" and "Do You Realize??" 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      During part of the show Wayne Coyne, lead singer of The Flaming Lips, crowd-surfed in a giant ball.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Danielle & Dane Duhoffman said their "I do's" at Riot Fest this weekend. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      The scene at 2019 Riot Fest in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Descendents performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      The rock band Blink-182 performs at Riot Fest 2019, in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Blink-182 performs at Riot Fest 2019, in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019. Their setlist included "All the Small Things," "I Miss You" and "Bored to Death."

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Dashboard performs at Riot Fest 2019, in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Dashboard performs at Riot Fest 2019, in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Dashboard performs at Riot Fest 2019, in Chicago, Friday, September 13, 2019.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Carried away at Riot Fest.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Fans attend the 15th annual edition of Riot Fest in Chicago. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      The scene at 2019 Riot Fest in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      The scene at 2019 Riot Fest in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Turnstile, a hardcore punk band from Maryland, performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Turnstile performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Luke Spiller, of the English rock band The Struts, performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The Struts performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Mobility assistance among the fans at Riot Fest 2019. 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      From Mongolia, The Hu is a rock band who incorporate Mongolian instruments and throat singing. They performed at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. Their debut album, "The Gereg," was released earlier his year.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The Hu perform at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The Hu perform at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Testament, a thrash metal band from California, performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Testament performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Anthrax performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. For a band that hailed from New York City, the Chicago Bulls jerseys were a nice touch. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Anthrax performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. The band asked fans to vote online for which songs to include in their setlist. The results: "Caught In a Mosh," "Got the Time," "Madhouse," "I Am the Law," "Now It's Dark," "In the End," "Air," "Antisocial" and "Indians."

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Hailing from Britain, The Selecter, a 2-tone ska band, performs at Riot Fest Saturday, September 14, 2019. 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The Selecter at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Wu-Tang Clan performs at Riot Fest in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019. 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The scene at 2019 Riot Fest in Chicago.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      A stilt walker among the crowds at Riot Fest.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Singer Monique Powell, of the ska punk band Save Ferris, performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The Florida punk band Against Me performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The new wave band The B-52s flew into Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Kate Pierson of The B-52s performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Fred Schneider of The B-52s performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The riot grrrls known as Bikini Kill perform at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The English rock band Ride performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The New Jersey-based band Dead Swords performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Singer Patti Smith performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago. Her setlist included "Dancing Barefoot," Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side," "Because the Night," and The Rolling Stones' "I'm Free." 

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The Village People put in an appearance at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago, performing such hits as "Y.M.C.A.," "In the Navy" and "Macho Man."

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      The Kentucky punk band White Reaper performs at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago.

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      English singer-songwriter Nick Lowe, performing with Los Straitjackets, appeared at Riot Fest, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Chicago. They performed some of Lowe's best-known songs, including "So It Goes" and "Cruel to Be Kind," as well as the Straitjackets' "Kawanga!"

      Credit: Ed Spinelli for CBS News

      Rise Against performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Slayer performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Slayer performs at Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Saturday, September 14, 2019.]

      Slayer is on their farewell tour, and performed their last show ever in the Chicago/Milwaukee area. 

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

      Fans attend the 15th annual edition of Riot Fest, in Chicago.

      Photos by CBS News' Jake Barlow and Ed Spinelli. Edited by David Morgan.

      For more info: 
      riotfest.org

      Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News