Royal maternity style

A sparkling bump
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is expecting her first child in late April or early May 2019. Royal watchers are always interested in what the elite are wearing, but the fashion spotlight grows white-hot ahead of a wedding or birth. Here's a look at royal maternity fashion over the years.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended a Cirque du Soleil performance in January 2019.
Credit: Paul Grover / Getty Images
Visiting Liverpool in red
Earlier in January, the expectant parents visited a newly erected statue of poet Wilfred Owen in the Liverpool suburb of Birkenhead. Duchess Meghan wore a bright red coat and matching shoes.
Credit: Charlotte Graham/Getty Images
Holiday looks
Meghan wore all black with a feathered cap to the royal Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in December 2018.
Credit: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images
All in blue
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore all blue to a service at London's St. Paul's Cathedral just two months before the birth of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A fairy tale gown
Diana, Princess of Wales, met with Elizabeth Taylor at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London in March 1982. She was six months pregnant with her first child, Prince William.
Credit: Caulkin/AP
A little variety
At the annual Royal Variety Performance in November 2018, Meghan opted for this sequined halter top with black pants. She was four months pregnant.
Credit: Ian Vogler/AFP/Getty Images
A royal baby boom
Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne, and the eldest granddaughter of the queen. She was pregnant with her first child, Mia Grace Tindall, at the Christening of Prince George of Cambridge on October 23, 2013.
Credit: John Stillwell/AFP/Getty Images
Easter with the queen
Kate dressed up this simple Easter look with pearls three weeks before the birth of her youngest child, Prince Louis of Cambridge, in 2018.
Credit: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
A frock for spring
Kate met a dog named Henry on this visit to a Manchester primary school in 2013. The duchess wore a floral dress that spring day.
Credit: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images
Church service style
Autumn Phillips is the wife of Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne. She was six months pregnant with her youngest daughter, Isla, at a Christmas Day service in 2011. She wore a plaid coat with a fur hat and boots.
Credit: Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Commonwealth Day 2018
In March 2018, Kate sported this all-blue ensemble to the Commonwealth Day festivities.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Commonwealth Day 2015
Kate was pretty in pink on Commonwealth Day in 2015. She gave birth to Princess Charlotte two months later.
Credit: WPA Pool / Getty Images
A smart dress at Smart Works
Meghan visited Smart Works, a UK charity that provides interview training and clothing for unemployed women, in January 2019. She had her hair pulled back to show off statement earrings.
Credit: Getty Images
Just peachy
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wears a peach-hued ensemble and heels for a visit to The National Theatre in London in January 2019.
Credit: Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Tied with a bow
Kate wore this bright green ensemble to a symposium at the Royal Society of Medicine in March 2018. Her coat is fastened with a bow at the neck.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess in purple
Kate showed off her baby bump in this purple dress at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Wedding wares
Zara Tindall and husband Mike were all smiles as they arrived at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Tindall wore a festive teal coat with a matching hat.
Credit: WPA Pool / Getty Images
Baby blue
Princess Diana wore pearls and blue silk to the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" in June 1984. She was six months pregnant with Prince Harry.
Credit: AP Photo
A fashion exchange
The Duchess of Cambridge, in a floral lace dress, chatted with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange at Buckingham Palace in February 2018.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
A tweed for spring
Kate talked with the Queen's Scouts in April 2013. She wore a tweed coat with flower-shaped buttons. She was pregnant with Prince George.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Promoting nursing worldwide
The duchess visited St. Thomas' hospital in February 2018 as a part of the launch of her "Nursing Now" campaign.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan visits a nursing home
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visited the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home in December 2018.
Credit: Getty Images
Royal blue
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince Louis just over six weeks after this Place2Be event.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Pretty as a picture
Kate attended an exhibition at London's National Portrait Gallery in February 2018. She was seven months pregnant and wore a black floral print.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
A growing family
In March 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Family Links, a charity that works with schools to support the mental health of students and their parents.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Visiting a maternity ward
Kate spoke to members of the maternity ward staff at Bethlem Royal Hospital in January 2018. She wore a baby blue coat for the occasion.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Wearable art
Kate wore this bold, spotted print when she visited art students at the Turner Contemporary gallery in March 2015. She was seven months pregnant with Princess Charlotte.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Oh, captain
The Duchess of Cambridge aptly wore a sailboat print to the Ben Ainslie Racing headquarters. Six months pregnant with Princess Charlotte, she tried her hand at a sailing winch simulator.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
An art reception
Kate gave a speech at a 2013 reception celebrating the work of the Art Room, a charity that merges art classes and therapy for children. She wore a sleeveless blue dress.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Wearing white to the Downton Abbey set
Kate paid a visit to the set of Downton Abbey at Ealing Studios in March 2015. Princess Charlotte was born just over seven weeks later.
Credit: Chris Jackson / Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex visits Mayhew
Meghan wore beige on her visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity in London, in January 2019.
Credit: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph/Getty Images
Making magic at Warner Bros. Studios
In April 2013, Kate wore festive polka dots on a visit to the Diagon Alley set from the Harry Potter film series. She accessorized with a magic wand.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
A closer look...
Here's a closer look at her outfit. She was six months pregnant with Prince George.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
2015 St. Patrick's Day parade
Her ensemble was brown, but the duchess made sure to add a pop of green when attending the 2015 St. Patrick's Day parade in Aldershot, England.
Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
2018 St. Patrick's Day parade
In 2018, an eight-months-pregnant Kate wore all green on St. Patrick's Day.
Credit: WPA Pool / Getty Images
Visiting Sweden and Norway
Kate wore a golden silk gown on an official royal visit to Stockholm in January 2018.
Credit: Pool/Getty Images
Green in winter
Earlier that day, the Kate wore a green mock neck dress to the ArkDes museum in Stockholm, Sweden.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Blue velvet
While in Sweden, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wore this blue velvet dress to a reception at the Fotografiska Gallery in Stockholm.
Credit: Pool/Getty Images
Princess in pink
Princess Diana was six months pregnant with Prince Harry when she was photographed in Windsor, England in this pink coat and matching hat.
Credit: John Redman/AP
A smart tweed dress
Prince William and Kate met with academics and therapists in Sweden to discuss the country's approach to managing mental health challenges.
Credit: Pool/Getty Images
Dining in Oslo
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was stunning in this white gown. She was escorted into a dinner by King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
From formal to casual
Kate opted for something slightly less formal the following day, when she and Prince William went to watch ski jumpers from Norway's national team.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Duchess down under
Just two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Meghan was photographed holding her belly while on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Credit: Dean Purcell/Getty Images
A kiwi cape
While in New Zealand, Meghan was given a traditional cape to wear over her black dress.
Credit: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock/Getty Images
Saying hello in Rotorua
The Duchess of Sussex wore blue to greet the public at a walkabout in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Credit: Michael Bradley/Getty Images
Visiting native birds
That same day, Prince Harry and Meghan saw some kiwi chicks at the National Kiwi Hatchery at Rainbow Springs in Rotorua.
Credit: Stephen Parker/Getty Images
Green on the red carpet
A seven-months-pregnant Kate wore this gorgeous green gown on the BAFTA red carpet in February 2018.
Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Hoop dreams
Kate wore a blouse, pants and beige coat when she visited wheelchair basketball players in London. She was eight months pregnant with Prince Louis.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Safety first
Prince William and Kate wore hard hats and yellow vests to a bridge construction site in February 2018.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Staying warm in pink
In January 2018, the duchess wore this bright pink coat while visiting the Positive Youth Foundation in Coventry, England. The foundation works with more than 2,500 at-risk young people each year.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
Orange is the new black
In April 2013, Kate wore this stylish orange coat while on a tour of a Royal Navy submarine building facility in Scotland. She was six months pregnant with Prince George.
Credit: Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Red poppies for Armistice Day
A four-months-pregnant Meghan was photographed in this black dress and matching beret at an Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey. Each member of the royal family wore a remembrance poppy, as is the tradition.
Credit: Paul Grover/Getty Images
Christmas at Sandringham
Zara Tindall wore this maroon ensemble to the Christmas Day service in 2013. Mia Grace Tindall was born just over three weeks later on January 17, 2014.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images