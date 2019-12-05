Reindeer in the land of Santa

Watch CBSN Live
Santa's Village, in Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland in northern Finland.
Credit: CBS/David Cohen
A reindeer pulls tourists in a sleigh at Santa's Village in Lapland, Finland.
A sign on the reindeer route in Santa's Village, Lapland, Finland.
A young reindeer is seen in the far northern region of Lapland, Finland, about 250 miles north of Santa's Village, in the Arctic Circle.
A herd of reindeer are seen in the far northern region of Lapland, Finland, about 250 miles north of Santa's Village, in the Arctic Circle.
Herder Andte Gaup-Juuso, a member of Europe's only indigenous group, the Sami people, is seen in northern Lapland.
The northern lights, or aurora, are seen over Raitija, the most remote village in Finland with just 10 houses, five families, no power and no running water.
Herder Andte Gaup-Juuso says the warming climate in Lapland has made it much harder for the native reindeer to find food.
Reindeer are seen in the far northern region of Lapland, Finland.
Reindeer herder Andte Gaup-Juuso, a member of Finland's native Sami ethnic group, who have been herding the animals for hundreds of years.
The northern lights, or aurora, are seen over Raitija, the most remote village in northern Finland.
The Milky Way is visible over Raitija, the most remote village in northern Finland.