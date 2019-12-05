Reindeer in the land of Santa

Live

    • Santa's hometown

      Santa's Village, in Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland in northern Finland.

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Santa's reindeer

      A reindeer pulls tourists in a sleigh at Santa's Village in Lapland, Finland.

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Santa's reindeer

      A sign on the reindeer route in Santa's Village, Lapland, Finland.

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Wild reindeer of Lapland

      A young reindeer is seen in the far northern region of Lapland, Finland, about 250 miles north of Santa's Village, in the Arctic Circle.

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Wild reindeer of Lapland

      A herd of reindeer are seen in the far northern region of Lapland, Finland, about 250 miles north of Santa's Village, in the Arctic Circle.

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Reindeer herder

      Herder Andte Gaup-Juuso, a member of Europe's only indigenous group, the Sami people, is seen in northern Lapland.

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Northern lights over Lapland

      The northern lights, or aurora, are seen over Raitija, the most remote village in Finland with just 10 houses, five families, no power and no running water. 

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Northern lights over Lapland

      The northern lights, or aurora, are seen over Raitija, the most remote village in Finland with just 10 houses, five families, no power and no running water. 

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Wild reindeer of Lapland

      Herder Andte Gaup-Juuso says the warming climate in Lapland has made it much harder for the native reindeer to find food.

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Wild reindeer of Lapland

      Reindeer are seen in the far northern region of Lapland, Finland.

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Reindeer herder

      Reindeer herder Andte Gaup-Juuso, a member of Finland's native Sami ethnic group, who have been herding the animals for hundreds of years.

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Northern Lights

      The northern lights, or aurora, are seen over Raitija, the most remote village in northern Finland. 

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen

    • Starry night in Lapland

      The Milky Way is visible over Raitija, the most remote village in northern Finland. 

      Credit: CBS/David Cohen