Rallies across U.S. protest white supremacists

    • Boston

      In a boisterous repudiation of white nationalism, just a week after racially-tinged bloodshed by neo-Nazis in Virginia, tens of thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans converged on downtown Boston Saturday, August 19, 2017, dwarfing a small group of conservative activists who had promoted a "free speech" rally.

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      A large crowd of people march towards the Boston Commons to protest the Boston "free speech" rally, August 19, 2017.

      Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said an estimated 40,000 people attended the counter-protests. 

      Credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

    • Boston

      Police confined a small group of "free speech" protesters within Boston Common as they blocked off massive counter-demonstrations.

      The rally was organized by the Boston Free Speech Coalition, which sought to distance itself from the violence in Charlottesville a week earlier, when a car driven by a white nationalist struck a crowd of anti-Nazi demonstrators, killing one and injuring 19 others. Twenty-three-year-old John Medlar, a student at Fitchburg State College, told CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan that his group would not tolerate hate speech.

      "Reasonable people on both sides who are tolerant enough to not resort to violence when they hear something they disagree with, reasonable people who are actually willing to listen to each other, need to come together and start promoting that instead of letting all of these fringe groups on the left and the right determine what we can and cannot say," Medlar said.

      Credit: CBS Boston

    • Boston

      Counterprotesters of the Boston "free speech" rally march towards Boston Commons on August 19, 2017, in Boston.

      Credit: Ryan Mcbride / AFP/Getty Images

    • Boston

      Counterprotesters stand on the periphery of a "free speech" rally staged by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. One of the planned speakers of a conservative activist rally says the event "fell apart" shortly after ti began, as the dozens of conservative activists were outnumbered by tens of thousands of counter-demonstrators. 

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      Counter-demonstrators chanted anti-Nazi and anti-fascism slogans, and waved signs that said: "Love your neighbor," ''Resist fascism" and "Hate never made U.S. great." Others carried banners that read: "Smash white supremacy."

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      A large crowd of people gathers ahead of the "free speech" rally in Boston, August 19, 2017.

      Credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

    • Boston

      Counterprotesters wait on Boston Common before a planned "free speech" rally by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      The day before the planned "free speech" rally by conservative activists, a vigil denouncing hate speech was held at the New England Holocaust Memorial. Candles are adorned with a picture of Heather Heyer, the young woman killed by a white nationlist who drove his car into a crowd of anti-Nazi protesters. 

      Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    • Boston

      A counterprotester holds a photo of Heather Heyer on Boston Common at a "free speech" rally organized by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. 

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      A counterprotester holds a sign outside Boston Commons, August 19, 2017.

      Credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

    • Boston

      A counterprotester confronts a supporter of President Donald Trump at a "free speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      Counterprotesters, rear, listen to a conservative activist before a planned "free speech" rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. 

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      Police tussle with counterprotesters near a "free speech" rally staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. Police vans later escorted the conservatives out of the area, and angry counterprotesters scuffled with armed officers trying to maintain order.

      There was very little property damage, though at least one Confederate flag was burned. 

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      A crowd of counterprotesters react during clashes with Boston Police outside of the Boston Commons and the Boston Free Speech Rally in Boston, August 19, 2017.

      Credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

    • Boston

      A counterprotester holds an anti-white supremacist sign beside a man wearing a T-shirt bearing President Donald Trump's name at a "free speech" rally by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      A man wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of President Donald Trump is hit by a plastic water bottle Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. 

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      Police escort an injured man who was assaulted while arguing with counterprotesters after a "free speech" rally was staged by conservative activists, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston.

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      Protesters with opposing views face off at a "free speech" rally organized by conservative activists on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Boston. 

      Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

    • Boston

      Counterprotesters clash with Boston Police outside of the Boston Commons and the Boston Free Speech Rally in Boston, August 19, 2017. There were 33 arrests, as police in riot gear struggled to keep the two groups separate.

      President Trump (whose remarks on Tuesday drawing equivalences between Nazis and those who oppose them were condemned by those on the left and the right) tweeted on Saturday, "Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart!"

      Credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

    • Atlanta

      Similar rallies denouncing Nazism, white supremacy and hate speech were organized in other cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, Dallas and New Orleans.

      Pictured: Anti-racism demonstrators participate in a rally that started in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

      Credit: Todd Kirkland/AP

    • Atlanta

      Following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Georgia Resist brought together civil and human rights groups in Atlanta Saturday for a "Take Down White Supremacy" march. The protesters hope to push legislators to remove Confederate monuments and names from Georgia streets and public spaces, reports CBS Affiliate WGCL. 

      Credit: Todd Kirkland/AP

    • Atlanta

      Anti-racism demonstrators participate in a rally in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. 

      Credit: Todd Kirkland/AP

    • Atlanta

      Anti-racism demonstrators participate in a rally that started in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. 

      Credit: Todd Kirkland/AP

    • Atlanta

      Anti-racism demonstrators participate in a rally that started in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. 

      Credit: Todd Kirkland/AP

    • New Orleans

      In New Orleans, people participate in a march organized by the group "Take 'Em Down NOLA" to show opposition to the white-supremacist protests and attacks recently in Charlottesville, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

      Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

    • New Orleans

      People hold signs while listening to speakers before a march organized to show opposition to white-supremacist rallies and attacks recently in Charlottesville, Va., in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

      Credit: Gerald Herbert/AP

    • Durham, N.C.

      Counter-protesters gather in response to a report on social media of a rally by white nationalists, in Durham, North Carolina, August 18, 2017.

      Credit: JONATHAN DRAKE/REUTERS

    • Durham, N.C.

      Brandon McNeill, of Durham, N.C., shouts during a protest gathering after a report of a rally by white nationalists was disseminated over social media, in Durham, North Carolina, August 18, 2017.

      Credit: JASON MICZEK/REUTERS

    • Durham, N.C.

      A counter-protester talks to police during a gathering after a report of a rally by white nationalists was disseminated over social media, in Durham, North Carolina, August 18, 2017.

      Credit: JASON MICZEK/REUTERS

    • Durham, N.C.

      Emily Hinners, of Raleigh, N.C., holds a sign while marching with protesters who gathered after a report of a rally by white nationalists was disseminated over social media, in Durham, N.C., August 18, 2017.

      Credit: JASON MICZEK/REUTERS

    • Durham, N.C.

      A masked counter-protester rests in front of the base of a Confederate statue scrawled with the slogan "Death to the Klan," in Durham, North Carolina, August 18, 2017.

      Credit: JONATHAN DRAKE/REUTERS

    • Los Angeles

      Hundreds of people rallied in Southern California to condemn racism in the wake of the deadly events in Charlottesville, Va.

      Demonstrators carrying signs walk along Main Street in the Venice beach area of Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. 

      Credit: Richard Vogel/AP

    • Los Angeles

      Kris Tibor, carries a photo of Heather Heyer during a protest march against racism in the Venice beach area of Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. 

      In Laguna Beach, Calif., hundreds gathered Saturday for a protest against racism, a day before a planned anti-immigration rally organized by the group America First. 

      Credit: Richard Vogel/AP

    • Dallas

      In Dallas, CBS Station KTVT reported an estimated 2,500 people attended a planned rally against white supremacy at City Hall Saturday evening. 

      Credit: Brandon Wade/AP

    • Dallas

      Demonstrators hold up signs during the "Dallas Against White Supremacy Rally" Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Dallas.

      Credit: Brandon Wade/AP

    • Dallas

      A demonstrator, left, with "Dallas Rally Against White Supremacy" confronts a counterdemonstrator Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Dallas.

      Credit: Brandon Wade/AP

    • Dallas

      Demonstrators during the "Dallas Against White Supremacy Rally" Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Dallas.

      Credit: Brandon Wade/AP

    • Dallas

      Demonstrators hold up signs during a rally against white supremacy Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Dallas.

      "I think it is critical that we show to our children and the folks of this country that we are not going to be intimidated," Chris Hamilton, founder of Lawyers For America, told KTVT about protesting recent marches by white supremacists and the defense of Confederate monuments. "This is not a danger that's going to go away by us staying at home."

      Credit: Brandon Wade/AP

    • Dallas

      People protest in front of a confederate monument before the start of the "Dallas Against White Supremacy" rally at City Hall Plaza in Dallas, Texas, U.S. August 19, 2017.

      Police sought to separate protesters and counter-protesters as part of the large crowd at City Hall split off towards a Confederate monument at Pioneer Park.

      Credit: REX CURRY/REUTERS

    • Dallas

      Raymond Simmons, left, a veteran of the 82nd Airborne who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, argues with Skylar Carson at Pioneer Park Cemetery during the "Dallas Rally Against White Supremacy" Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

      Credit: Brandon Wade/AP

    • Dallas

      A counter-protester carries the Confederate battle flag through the Pioneer Park Cemetery during the "Dallas Against White Supremacy Rally" Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Dallas.

             
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Brandon Wade/AP