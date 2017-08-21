Rallies across U.S. protest white supremacists

Police confined a small group of "free speech" protesters within Boston Common as they blocked off massive counter-demonstrations.
The rally was organized by the Boston Free Speech Coalition, which sought to distance itself from the violence in Charlottesville a week earlier, when a car driven by a white nationalist struck a crowd of anti-Nazi demonstrators, killing one and injuring 19 others. Twenty-three-year-old John Medlar, a student at Fitchburg State College, told CBS News correspondent DeMarco Morgan that his group would not tolerate hate speech.
"Reasonable people on both sides who are tolerant enough to not resort to violence when they hear something they disagree with, reasonable people who are actually willing to listen to each other, need to come together and start promoting that instead of letting all of these fringe groups on the left and the right determine what we can and cannot say," Medlar said.