Entertainment Queen Elizabeth II's coronation regalia





AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis The coronation dress and robe worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II are seen at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013. That year marked the 60th anniversary of her coronation, and to celebrate, a special exhibition brought together an array garments, objects and works of art relating to the landmark event, which began the longest royal reign in British history.

Queen's robe AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis The Robe of Estate, worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation, is seen at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013. The robe is made of silk-velvet and stretches more than 21 feet long. BBC News reports it took members of the Royal School of Needlework 3,500 hours to embroider the robe with wheat and olive branches, representing peace and prosperity.

Coronation dress AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis The white satin dress and robe worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation are seen at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Diamond diadem AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis The diamond diadem — made silver and gold and embellished with diamonds and pearls — was worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for her 1953 coronation and during the first part of the ceremony.

Embroidered glove Oli Scarff/Getty Images The coronation glove, worn on Queen Elizabeth II's right hand during her investiture, is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Coronation pen Oli Scarff/Getty Images The coronation pen, used by Queen Elizabeth II to sign the coronation oath, is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Queen's signature Oli Scarff/Getty Images The order of service used by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Queen Elizabeth's coronation Getty Queen Elizabeth II, surrounded by the bishop of Durham Lord Michael Ramsay (L) and the bishop of Bath and Wells Lord Harold Bradfield, walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey, London, as her maids of honor carry her train.

Queen Elizabeth's coronation Smithsonian Channel Queen Elizabeth II's coronation at Westminster Abbey, as seen in the Smithsonian Channel documentary "The Coronation."

Gown and robe Oli Scarff/Getty Images A woman admires Queen Elizabeth II's coronation dress and robe, displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Maids of honor Oli Scarff/Getty Images A woman admires outfits worn by the maids of honor at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Coronation exhibit AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Roxanna Hackett, of the Royal Collection Trust, poses for the photographers near the dresses worn by the maids of honor during the 1953 coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at the exhibition " The Queen's Coronation 1953 " at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Coronation on film AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Footage of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's coronation is projected at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013. The ceremony was broadcast on television, a first.

Uniforms and dresses AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Uniforms and dresses, worn by royal family members, from left, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and The Duke of Edinburgh during the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II are displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Duke of Edinburgh's outfit AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis The uniform, robe and coronet of the queen's husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, worn during the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, are displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

State banquet AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at the Buckingham Palace in London, poses for photographers on July 25, 2013, at a table dressed to evoke the settings of the queen's 1953 coronation state banquets.

Queen Elizabeth II CBS News Queen Elizabeth II, interviewed for the Smithsonian Channel documentary, "The Coronation," which aired in January 2018.

Royal tableware AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis A table dressed to evoke the settings of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at the Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

