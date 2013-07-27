Watch CBS News
Queen Elizabeth II's coronation regalia

The coronation dress and robe worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II are seen at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013. That year marked the 60th anniversary of her  coronation, and to celebrate, a special exhibition brought together an array garments, objects and works of art relating to the landmark event, which began the longest royal reign in British history.

Queen's robe

The Robe of Estate, worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation, is seen at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.

The robe is made of silk-velvet and stretches more than 21 feet long. BBC News reports it took members of the Royal School of Needlework 3,500 hours to embroider the robe with wheat and olive branches, representing peace and prosperity.

Coronation dress

The white satin dress and robe worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation are seen at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Diamond diadem

The diamond diadem — made silver and gold and embellished with diamonds and pearls — was worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for her 1953 coronation and during the first part of the ceremony.

Embroidered glove

The coronation glove, worn on Queen Elizabeth II's right hand during her investiture, is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Coronation pen

The coronation pen, used by Queen Elizabeth II to sign the coronation oath, is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Queen's signature

The order of service used by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Queen Elizabeth's coronation

Queen Elizabeth II, surrounded by the bishop of Durham Lord Michael Ramsay (L) and the bishop of Bath and Wells Lord Harold Bradfield, walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey, London, as her maids of honor carry her train.

Queen Elizabeth's coronation

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation at Westminster Abbey, as seen in the Smithsonian Channel documentary "The Coronation."

Gown and robe

A woman admires Queen Elizabeth II's coronation dress and robe, displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Maids of honor

A woman admires outfits worn by the maids of honor at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Coronation exhibit

Roxanna Hackett, of the Royal Collection Trust, poses for the photographers near the dresses worn by the maids of honor during the 1953 coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at the exhibition " The Queen's Coronation 1953 " at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Coronation on film

Footage of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's coronation is projected at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013. The ceremony was broadcast on television, a first.

Uniforms and dresses

Uniforms and dresses, worn by royal family members, from left, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and The Duke of Edinburgh during the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II are displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Duke of Edinburgh's outfit

The uniform, robe and coronet of the queen's husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, worn during the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, are displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

State banquet

Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at the Buckingham Palace in London, poses for photographers on July 25, 2013, at a table dressed to evoke the settings of the queen's 1953 coronation state banquets.

Celebratory banquet

Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at the Buckingham Palace in London, poses for photographers on July 25, 2013, at a table dressed to evoke the settings of the queen's 1953 coronation state banquets.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, interviewed for the Smithsonian Channel documentary, "The Coronation," which aired in January 2018.

Royal tableware

A table dressed to evoke the settings of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at the Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Royal china

A table dressed to evoke the settings of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at the Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.

Buckingham Palace

A table dressed to evoke the settings of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at the Buckingham Palace in London on July 25, 2013.

Royal banquet

A table dressed to evoke the settings of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation state banquets is displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at the Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.

Buckingham Palace

Tables dressed to evoke the settings of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation state banquets are displayed at the exhibition "The Queen's Coronation 1953" at the Buckingham Palace in central London on July 25, 2013.

First published on July 27, 2013 / 6:00 AM

